SHARON SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - One of three inmates who escaped from the Barry County Jail in Missouri has been arrested by authorities in Casper, Wyoming. Wallace County Sheriff Marshall Unruh said, Wyoming authorities located a stolen vehicle from Sharon Springs, Kan., and arrested Christopher Allen Blevins. A woman who was with Blevins was not arrested but a warrant linked to that stolen vehicle is pending. Her name has not been released.

SHARON SPRINGS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO