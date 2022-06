GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Elections Director Brandi Bantz wants residents to be sure they are correctly filling out their party primary ballots. “So right now, we only have the Republican and Democratic ballot,” said Bantz. “So if you’re registered Democratic, you’ll get the Democratic ballot. If you’re a registered Republican, you’ll get the Republican ballot. If you’re unaffiliated, and you haven’t chosen a preference, you’ll get both ballots, but you’ll have to choose and vote and return just one.”

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO