Apple Announces MacOS Ventura at WWDC

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's next mobile operating system, iOS 16, is currently in development, but it is indeed possible to download this early version of the software in its Developer Beta. Doing so may get you an early look into the features revealed at WWDC, including a revamped lock screen with widgets and better customization, as well as the ability to edit and unsend texts in Messages and view saved Wi-Fi network passwords in your settings. But again, it's in an early state right now, and downloading it isn't going to be worthwhile for most people.
