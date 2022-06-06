Apple Announces MacOS Ventura at WWDC

For the second time in two weeks, the internet lit up with back-to-back PS5 restocks in the same day. A ton of Target locations offered PS5 consoles to anyone able to pick up at their local store, which is something the company has now started doing instead of waiting for stock at every single location. Meanwhile, Best Buy is the first major retailer in the US to step up with its first PS5 restock exclusively for the new Horizon Forbidden West bundle. These sold out fast (faster than any other PS5 restock at Best Buy in recent memory), but if these bundles are showing up here, we're likely to see a lot more of them soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO