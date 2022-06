A Senate antitrust vote could take place as early as this month, and its proponents say they are confident that the legislation will pass into law. Although there has been bipartisan support for antitrust legislation across both houses, there has been considerable debate on the wording – to the point where some were afraid that the issue would be lost to the midterms. But key figures behind the proposed bill say they now have the votes …

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO