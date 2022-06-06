ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets' Draft: Paolo Banchero's Leadership is an Underrated Aspect Of His Game

By Coty Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frb28_0g29fyTN00

The Houston Rockets are targeting Paolo Banchero with their top selection of the 2022 NBA Draft, and his most significant acquisition could be his leadership.

HOUSTON — When the Duke Blue Devils punched their ticket to the 2022 Men's Basketball Tournament in March — they did so as an underdog.

The last time the Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four was in 2015. And given their controversial recognition as the No. 2 seed of the West Region, many believed that Duke would make an early exit during coach Mike Krzyzewski's final tournament run.

But by the end of the 2021-22 campaign, the Blue Devils fell one round shy of the championship game in an 81-77 defeat to the North Carolina Tar Heels in New Orleans. It was a collected efforted by the Blue Devils en route to their first Final Four appearance in seven years. But leading the charge for Duke was a freshman sensation, Paolo Banchero.

Banchero continued to create separation between himself and his collegiate peers during Duke's run to the Final Four. He averaged 18.8 points on .500/.526/.727 shooting splits while recording 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. But Banchero's best attribute came due to the leadership qualities Duke relied upon to define the odds.

Banchero is entering the 2022 NBA Draft as a consensus top-3 prospect the Houston Rockets are eyeing with their No. 3 selection. And Houston could be obtaining more than the on-court talents that helped Banchero establish himself as a lottery pick during his lone season at Duke.

"I think he was one of the biggest leaders on the team," Candace Cooper said on the latest episode of Bleav in the Rockets . "When on the court, there were times you wanted him to take the game over because he was the most skilled player on the court. But he would find a happy balance of being a great brother for the brotherhood.

"He [Paolo] made a lasting impression on the university and they will always appreciate his time there."

Banchero's on-court talents overshadow his leadership qualities, but it's a characteristic the Rockets need entering the second year of their rebuild. Cooper, the host of Locked On ACC , described Banchero as a player who buys into an organization's proposition for the betterment of the team.

During the Rockets' exit interview in April, Jalen Green revealed that not everyone was on the same page last season. Coach Krzyzewski acknowledged Banchero's leadership by implying the admiration the locker room exhibited for the 19-year-old forward — despite being a freshman.

"I think everyone needs to be on the same page," Green said. "I felt like there were times everyone was not on the same page. There were things we let affect us. I believe being locked in on both sides of the ball will help us have one goal."

The potential of the Rockets adding Banchero to their young core could have a positive impact both on and off the court. In 36 career games at Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals. Banchero took home ACC Rookie of the Year and First-Team All-ACC honors following his lone campaign at Duke.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Durham, NC
Local
Texas Basketball
Durham, NC
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Predicting all 58 picks based on latest intel, rumors, and workouts

We are less than a month away from the 2022 NBA Draft, and our projections are finally starting to become more clear. Since our last update after the order was set, a lot has changed. Several prospects used the NBA Draft Combine to improve their draft stock. Scouts and executives also got a chance to learn official measurements for prospects who decided to participate while in Chicago.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Shares An Ideal Pistons Situation

The Detroit Pistons are currently in the midst of a rebuilding phase. Yes, another rebuilding phase. There is a good reason for this since the team ended up in 14th place in the East at the end of the 2021-22 season. Even with last year’s number one draft pick, Cade...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Paolo Banchero
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade's Stats For Each Season: The Greatest Miami Heat Player Of All Time

When you think of the greatest player to don the Miami Heat jersey, who comes to mind? The player that should immediately be in your head should be Dwyane Wade. Even before LeBron James and Chris Bosh came to town, the Heat were champions, and that was something Wade accomplished in his third season. Heck, he was Finals MVP before his best buddy James won it twice while leading Miami to two more championships alongside Wade.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Blue Devils#Basketball Tournament#The Houston Rockets#Nba Draft#The Final Four#The Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Game Haus

Trevor Keels 2022 NBA Draft Profile

The 2022 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Trevor Keels 2022 NBA Draft Profile. 2021-22 stats: 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.1 blocks per game, 41.9% FG, 31.2% 3FG, 67% FT. Keels was one of the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Hornets’ 2 biggest needs entering 2022 NBA Draft

The Charlotte Hornets have made some impressive strides as a franchise in recent years. Their young core of talent has begun to grow and establish itself at a rapid rate. The franchise finished with a record of 43-39 and ended in 10th place in the Eastern Conference last season. While they were unable to make it past the play-in tournament there are a ton of positive takeaways to build off moving forward.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
97
Followers
116
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy