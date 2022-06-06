ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jennifer Lopez, 'Spider-Man' highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards

By By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29K6I3_0g29frII00

LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honor at the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards on Sunday.

“I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart — the ones who were true and the ones who lied to me,” said Lopez, who nabbed this year's Generation Award for actors whose diverse contributions have made them household names. She also took home best song — a new category — for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me" soundtrack.

MTV’s youth-focused celebration of film and TV offered a lighter, breezier awards show, with 26 categories in gender-neutral categories like best villain, best kiss and new category “here for the hookup.” Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the ceremony returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

Lopez shed tears as she thanked fans, her longtime manager and children for “teaching me to love,” bringing the audience to their feet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

“I want to thank the people who gave me this life," said Lopez, 52, later adding, “You’re only as good as the people who you work with. But if you’re lucky, they make you better. I’ve been very lucky in that regard.”

Lopez's first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color.” She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in “Selena” in 1997. She would go on to appear in such films including “Anaconda,” “Out of Sight,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Hustlers” and her latest, “Marry Me.”

As a singer, Lopez has earned success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums. She released her multi-hit debut “On the 6” in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs like “If You Had My Love,” “All I Have” and the remixes of “I’m Real” and “Ain’t It Funny.”

And in 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” entered the awards as the leading nominee with seven. It took home best movie, and the film’s star Tom Holland won for best performance in a movie. With almost $1.9 billion earned at the box office, it was the biggest film of the year and a fan favorite, but was largely overlooked by the major awards shows.

Zendaya won for best performance in a show for her role in “Euphoria,” which came away with best show. The HBO series also won here for the hookup.

Early in the broadcast, 19-year-old singer Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.” Rodrigo, who won three Grammys this year including best new artist, spoke about the importance of creating the film, which involves a road trip, live performances and reflections on her debut album “Sour.”

“I made ‘driving home 2 u’ for the fans, especially those who couldn’t come to see me on tour,” Rodrigo said.

Jack Black also received a career achievement award, Comic Genius. He ran onstage and seemed almost out of breathe before giving his acceptance speech.

“I need a little blast of oxygen,” he said before rattling off several films he starred in, like “School of Rock” and two “Jumanji” films. He played in other comedies including “Shallow Hal," “Tropic Thunder" and the animated “Kung Fu Panda” franchise films, where Black voiced the main character.

“Comedic genius. C’mon are you kidding? For what?” he said. “I don’t deserve this, but I’ll take it.”

The ceremony kicked off with “Loki” star Sophia Di Martino winning breakthrough performance for her role as Sylvie on the Disney Plus television series. After the actor claimed her trophy, she talked about being 9 months pregnant when she was offered the role, and her baby being just 3 months old when she started filming.

“It’s been quite the journey, so this really means a lot to me,” she said. “Thank you to the audience. It’s all for you. Thank you for letting Sylvie into your imaginations.”

Daniel Radcliffe won best villain for his portrayal of a billionaire in the adventure comedy “The Lost City.”

Diplo and Swae Lee performed “Tupelo Shuffle” from the upcoming “Elvis” biopic from director Baz Luhrmann.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith. Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Derek Hough Lands New TV Series

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
extratv

Ryan Seacrest & Aubrey Paige Make It Red-Carpet Official

Ryan Seacrest, 47, and Aubrey Paige, 24, took another step in their relationship!. The pair made their red-carpet debut as a couple at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s new documentary “Halftime.”. For their date night, Seacrest wore a pinstripe jacket and gray dress pants, while...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Shakira
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Selena
Person
Diplo
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Swae Lee
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Grammy Awards#Film Star#Mtv Movie Tv Awards
EW.com

Martin cast pays tribute to late actor Tommy Ford in first reunion trailer

The cast of Martin is bringing the laughs and the emotions during the 30th anniversary special. EW has your exclusive first look at the trailer, which reunites the cast of the iconic Fox sitcom starring Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II. At the very beginning, the actors lovingly pay tribute to their late cast mate Tommy Ford, who died in 2016 at 52 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Emmy Winning Actress to Portray Pete Davidson's Mom in His New Comedy Series

Edie Falco will play Pete Davidson's mother in an upcoming series inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian's life. The series, titled Bupkis, will debut exclusively on NBCUniversal's Peacock streamer, which seems appropriate for a project that counts SNL creator Lorne Michaels as an executive producer. Falco is an Emmy winner for Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Everything to Know About the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night is almost here. It seems the annual Tony Awards is back on its regularly scheduled programming, as Broadway’s biggest stars gather on June 12 to celebrate the industry’s standout performances and shows.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsAustin Butler, Tom Hanks, And More Attend The 'Elvis' Premiere in London In a two-part broadcast, this year’s ceremony will recognize the achievements in the 2021-2022 Broadway season, which includes “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From The North Country,” “Paradise Square,” “Six: The Musical”...
CELEBRITIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
926
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy