ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots 2021 Draft Class: Who's Poised For Breakout?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUypd_0g29f4ZI00

There are reasons to expect a couple more players from last year's draft class make impacts on this Patriots team.

Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson helped carry the New England Patriots' 2021 draft class last season, but it was Mac Jones stealing all of the headlines.

Stevenson, the last player selected out of those three, is proving to be a gem . As a fourth-round draft choice out of Oklahoma, Stevenson racked up 606 yards on the ground with five rushing touchdowns. His ability to change pace with primary ball carrier Damien Harris created a bruising 1-2 combination, taking pressure off Jones and the passing game. When his name was called upon after Harris suffered an injury, he took well advantage of his opportunities.

The Alabama product was the steal of the draft after somehow falling out of the first round. The Patriots moved up to pick No. 38, trading pick No. 46 plus two fourth-round picks to the Bengals in order to nab him.

Barmore was the Patriots’ top interior pass rusher in his first pro season . The only thing missing from his stellar rookie season was compiling a high sack total, something he is focusing on in his second season in New England.

“Finish the quarterback. That’s really my thing right there,” the 2021 second-round draft pick said when asked what he hopes to improve this season. “Finish the quarterback more. And better footwork.”

As for Jones, even though he was drafted after Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields, he outplayed all of those rookies, providing us with one of the best rookie quarterback grades in recent memory. He also cemented himself as the face of the Patriots for years to come.

Most of the remaining 2021 class spent the season either on injured reserve (Ronnie Perkins, Cameron McGrone, Joshuah Bledsoe, Will Sherman, and Tre Nixon). But heading into the 2022 season, several members of last year’s cast have a chance to really put the 2021 class on the map.

McGrone, for starters, has received high praise from inside the organization. After suffering a torn ACL as a junior at Michigan, the projected third-round pick fell in the draft and spent most of last season on injured reserve.

“I’m very excited,” McGrone said during OTAs. “There’s no nervous bone in my body. I know what I have to do. I know the time’s coming. I just have to wait for that time. Every day, I’m just going to keep working until that point.”

McGrone joins returning starter Ja’Whaun Bentley , who signed a two-year deal worth up to $6 million, trade acquisition Mack Wilson, 2021 returnees Raekwon McMillan, who is coming back from a torn left ACL, and Jahlani Tavai and Harvey Langi at a revamped inside linebacker position.

When Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh was asked about the teams' linebackers, he spoke with optimism in regard to McGrone.

“Really excited about that group," Groh said. "Excited to see Cam McGrone. [He] was able to get on the field a little bit last year. Excited to see him be in an expanded role. He's kind of an additional draft pick. You can kind of put him along there with the three guys that we've been able to add here today along with some of the other guys from last year. That all kind of counts to getting younger, getting faster, being a tough team.”

In the meantime, there is a second linebacker trying to burst onto the scene. Perkins was a healthy scratch throughout his rookie season but is a candidate to be the team’s breakout player in 2022 . He was essentially ‘red-shirted’ last season, but at 6-3, 253, he may be the Patriots’ top option to stop the run-on early downs.

Sherman, meanwhile, is in competition for reps with James Ferentz, and rookie Chasen Hines. The Patriots' sixth-round pick in 2021, he started at left tackle in 2018 and 2020 and right tackle in 2019 during his time in Colorado. Where Sherman fits on the depth chart remains to be seen, but the youngster is looking to make an impact in 2022.

As for Bledsoe and Nixon, Bledsoe was a sixth-round pick out of Missouri, and Nixon was a seventh-round pick out of Central Florida. Bledsoe spent last year on the non-football injury list and ultimately ended up on IR at the end of the season. Nixon spent the year on the practice squad. He’s currently on the bottom of the depth chart, but with some continued hard work throughout the offseason, training camp, and regular season, there’s reason to believe Nixon could get a chance.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

"It was just brain overload." Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton blames himself for his struggles the last two seasons. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Newton told the hosts that he put himself in bad situations both with the Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Former Alabama Football Star Has Reportedly Died

A former University of Alabama football star has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to multiple reports, former Alabama football All-American Robert Stewart has passed away. Stewart's death was confirmed in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday. “Robert was a powerful positive presence every day on our team,” former...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Foxborough, MA
State
Colorado State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. crashed his wedding, hopes the All-Pro WR returns to Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a receiver without a team, but the pass-catcher does know a good time when he sees it. The All-Pro channeled his inner Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson and decided to make an impromptu appearance at a wedding over the weekend. However, it wasn't just any old wedding that Beckham decided to crash -- it was Rams head coach Sean McVay's.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
James Ferentz
Person
Mac Jones
The Spun

Cris Carter Story Is Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, the NFL Throwback Twitter account published a video of former star wide receiver Cris Carter. The video showed the longtime Minnesota Vikings star making ridiculous one-handed catch after ridiculous one-handed catch. It also came with a caption that had the NFL world talking. "Best hands ever?" the...
NFL
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Turned Down Big Opportunity: Fans React

The Denver Broncos are for sale, which brought a very interesting storyline into the headlines this week. According to a report from sports financial analyst Darren Rovell, former Broncos quarterback John Elway had a chance to buy part of the team in the mid-1980's. Rovell said Elway had a chance to buy 20-percent of the team for $36 million.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Bengals#American Football
The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Announces He's Retiring

A Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has announced his retirement from the NFL. On Wednesday, Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter announced his retirement from the league. Dieter, mostly a practice squad wide receiver, is calling it a career at 29. "I’ve decided to retire from football! Thank you for everything...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Seem To Be Preparing For A Big Move

It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired

Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star calls out Jack Del Rio

During his NFL career, Doug Baldwin was one of the NFL’s most thoughtful players as well as one least afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that he’d have something to say about Jack Del Rio’s recent comments. The Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator made...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Practice Photo

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks like he's ready to get back in the pads. The 50-year-old NFL head coach showed up to minicamp on Tuesday wearing a Guardian Cap. "Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joins in with his team to wear a Guardian Cap during the first day of minicamp Tuesday at UPMC Sports Complex," said Matt Freed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rams Released Former Draft Pick On Wednesday

A day after beginning mandatory minicamp, the Los Angeles Rams moved on from a player who cemented an indelible spot in the franchise's history. On Wednesday afternoon, the Rams waived linebacker Travin Howard. Selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Howard played all 16 games in 2019...
NFL
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy