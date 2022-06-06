Deal struck by man in 10-day crime spree that included carjackings, robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term. Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures. While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.

