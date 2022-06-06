East Alton childcare center planned

WOOD RIVER - Back in-person, Riverbend Relay For Life starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at East Alton-Wood River High School, 14777 N. Wood River Ave.
This event is the American Cancer Society (ACS) organization's signature fundraiser. The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to uniting communities worldwide to attack cancer from every angle. Since its inception in 1985, Relay For Life has raised nearly $6.5 billion to save lives from cancer.
Anyone who wants to walk a few laps, with or without a sponsor, can do so Saturday by showing up at the high school. Family friendly activities, such as food, games and raffles, start at 3 p.m.
Comments / 0