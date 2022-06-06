ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Alton, IL

East Alton childcare center planned

By The Telegraph
 3 days ago
ALTON - On Wednesday, June 15 at 6:15 p.m., Step By Step will be hosting a small ground breaking ceremony to kick off the construction of their new location at 333 Mechanical Drive in East Alton....

The Telegraph

"Call and Response" Art Showcase set for Saturday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. will be hosting the Juneteenth "Call and Response" Art Showcase from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event will showcase a variety of artwork by African American artists.The community is invited to participate in a "call and response" style writing event. Attendees will conduct a gallery walk and identify a piece of art that "calls" to them and "respond" by composing a poem or other piece of writing. The "call and response" format is an homage to both ekphrastic poetry and the historic call and response form of African American music, church services, and public gatherings. Participants will be invited to share their writing (not mandatory) and learn more about the history of Juneteenth and African American art/artists during a brief presentation. This is a donation-based event; payment to attend not necessary. Donations can be made at https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-call-response-art-showcase.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Riverbend Relay For Life back in-person

WOOD RIVER -  Back in-person, Riverbend Relay For Life starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at East Alton-Wood River High School, 14777 N. Wood River Ave. This event is the American Cancer Society (ACS) organization's signature fundraiser. The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to uniting communities worldwide to attack cancer from every angle. Since its inception in 1985, Relay For Life has raised nearly $6.5 billion to save lives from cancer.  Anyone who wants to walk a few laps, with or without a sponsor, can do so Saturday by showing up at the high school. Family friendly activities, such as food, games and raffles, start at 3 p.m.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Concert series begins Friday in Litchfield

LITCHFIELD - The Litchfield Park District has announced the 2022 Walton Park Concert series lineup, the first of which is Friday, June 10 at Walton Park, 10207 Niemanville Trail, in Litchfield. All concerts are free to the public and will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. visitors are welcome to bring their own refreshments. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring your lawn chairs and come out and enjoy some live music and dancing. The line up is as follows: June 10: B&B Strings July 8: Chuck Wilson and Friends Aug.12: Retro Rockit Sept. 9: Big Shake Daddies
LITCHFIELD, IL
The Telegraph

Coffee show work starts in Bethalto

John Badman|The Telegraph Plumbers were preparing pipes inside the foundation for a new Scooter's Coffee under construction at the corner of Prairie and Illinois 140 in Bethalto Thursday. The busy corner once had a gas station but it had gone unused for a long time. Scooter's currently has a location in Glen Carbon and one nearing completion in Jerseyville. The coffee company is a national franchise with more than 300 locations in 20 states. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
Telegraph

Get the scoop on popular ice cream spots in the Metro East

Reporter Julie Laakko-Swanson scoped out the most popular ice cream shops in the Metro East. Check out the interactive map for hours and details. Sunday - Thursday: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m. 3318 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL. The Pink Cow. Visit The Pink Cow...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Nursing reunion set July 16

ALTON — The Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni are planning a reunion on Saturday, July 16, at Alton’s Best Western Premiere Hotel, with registration starting at 11 a.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Vandeloo joins Highland Health Care Center

HIGHLAND — Catrina Vandeloo has joined Highland Health Care Center as its new nurse practitioner. Vandeloo has 26 years of nursing experience, most recently at Heartland Hospice/Promedica in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Prior to that, she worked at HSHS Medical Group in Carlyle.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Alton discusses Amphitheater control Wednesday

Aldermen want more control over what happens at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. At Monday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen deferred action on a motion to amend the city code. If approved, the commission would require permission from the council to enter into contracts, leases, licensing agreements and other binding commitments. At Wednesday's city council meeting, Alton Amphitheater Commission Chair Dan Herkert was shocked at the proposal. "If there were major issues with the operation of the amphitheater, it would seem highly unlikely that partners in the business community would continue to invest year after year," Herkert said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Two buildings on Godfrey Road to come down

GODFREY - Two lonely building set to come down shortly. At the Godfrey Finance Committee meeting Tuesday night, trustees discussed a motion to approve two site readiness grants to Eastland Properties, LLC of St. Louis to demolish two buildings at 5601 Godfrey Road and 5605 Godfrey Road. The grants would be wort $10,000 for each building. In Oct. 2021, Eastland Properties asked the Godfrey village board if it could purchase Halloran Auto Sales, 5601 Godfrey Road. the company wants to purchase the Halloran site to access a parcel behind the building that is connected to the McDonald's property in order to build a new business.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City teacher earns Green Schools award

GRANITE CITY — Mitchell Elementary School 4th grade teacher Kim Antonovich-Merz has been named the 2022 Madison County Green Schools Coordinator of the Year for her leadership and creativity in organizing and managing the Green Schools Program at Mitchell 3-4 Education Center.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Clanton selected by Birth to Five

SPRINGFIELD — Birth to Five Illinois has named Keppen Clanton as a regional council manager for Calhoun, Greene, Jersey and Macoupin counties. The new statewide regional and community system advocates for programs serving children from birth through age 5 by embracing principles of community ownership, racial equity, and parent voice.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Scott and Mechelle perform Wednesday in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King. The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Stuart plans June 14 tax talk

GRANITE CITY — State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, in partnership with Granite City Township Assessor Deborah Gray, will host a free seminar on property taxes for residents of Granite City 1-2 p.m. June 14 at the Granite City Township Supervisor’s Office, 2060 Delmar Ave., Suite A, in Granite City.
The Telegraph

Splash pad reopens in Alton

Larissa Fairfax, 4, of Alton tested the waters at the Alton Splash Pad Tuesday while visiting with her grandmother and sister. The Alton Splash Pad in Riverfront Park opened for the season on Friday after being delayed to allow for the application of a more slip-resistant coating. In addition to the coating, workers had a chance to freshly paint the concrete block portion of the concession and restroom facility.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

