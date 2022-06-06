East Alton childcare center planned

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, in Alton. will be hosting the Juneteenth "Call and Response" Art Showcase from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The event will showcase a variety of artwork by African American artists.The community is invited to participate in a "call and response" style writing event. Attendees will conduct a gallery walk and identify a piece of art that "calls" to them and "respond" by composing a poem or other piece of writing. The "call and response" format is an homage to both ekphrastic poetry and the historic call and response form of African American music, church services, and public gatherings. Participants will be invited to share their writing (not mandatory) and learn more about the history of Juneteenth and African American art/artists during a brief presentation. This is a donation-based event; payment to attend not necessary. Donations can be made at https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/event-details/juneteenth-call-response-art-showcase.

