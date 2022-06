The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Erie Downtown Partnership are teaming up to kick off the summer with a block party sure to get you in the groove for summer fun. Celebrating the opening of the new Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority facility, 14th Fest will be held Tuesday, June 14th on 14th Street between French and Holland Streets from 5 to 10 p.m. The block party features some of the city's biggest names in musical entertainment, The Groove and The CEE Brown Experience. Besides the great music, you can experience some of the area's favorite food trucks including The Que Abides, Snack Shack, Kona Ice, Cafe 710, and the Sticks and Bricks pizza truck. Several local breweries will also be on hand serving cold beverages.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO