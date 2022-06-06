ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

MrBeast recreated Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, featuring a toilet made of cake, a dessert contest judged by Gordon Ramsay, and a 'chocolate waterfall'

By Charissa Cheong
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

The video now has 34 million views.

Jimmy Donaldson via YouTube and Warner Bros. Pictures

  • YouTube star MrBeast recreated Willy Wonka's chocolate factory for his latest video.
  • It featured a series of challenges, including one judged by chef Gordon Ramsay.
  • The YouTuber said the winner could choose between the "deed" to the set or $500,000.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, recreated the set from the 2005 movie "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," which included a "chocolate river" and featured celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

In his latest video uploaded on June 4, Donaldson, who is known for giving away large sums of money and elaborate prizes in his videos, asked 10 contestants to compete in a series of challenges, saying the winner would get to keep the recreated factory.

The video set featured multiple rooms, each inspired by a type of confectionery. One of the rooms had a marshmallow theme, with large white cushions that contestants were seen jumping on in the video, and another featured a recreation of the "chocolate waterfall" from the movie.

According to Donaldson, the rules stated that one contestant would be eliminated during each of the challenges.

In one challenge, contestants were asked to throw a white pellet, which resembled a giant mint, into a large Coca-Cola bottle. The winner of the challenge was the first person to land the pellet in the bottle, causing brown foam to spurt out and stain one of the set's walls.

Brown foam appearing to shoot out of the large bottle.

Jimmy Donaldson via YouTube

In another challenge, contestants were instructed to pick from a lineup of four toilet seats in order to guess which one was made entirely out of cake.

The toilet seat made out of cake that featured in the video.

Jimmy Donaldson via YouTube.

During the final challenge in the video, Donaldson brought celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay onto the set to judge the contestants, who were asked to make a chocolate dessert which Ramsay would score out of 20.

Ramsay could be seen talking to the contestants as they made their desserts in the video, criticizing their creations and spitting out the desserts as he tried them.

After Ramsay finished scoring all the desserts, the winner, who received a score of 14/20, was given a piece of paper by Donaldson, which the YouTuber said was the "deed" to the chocolate factory.

Donaldson then showed the contestant two carts that appeared to be full of cash which the YouTuber said amounted to $500,000, offering to give them to the contestant in exchange for the piece of paper. The contestant said he chose the money and could be seen picking up the piles of cash at the end of the video.

During the video, which now has 34 million views, Donaldson promoted his chocolate business, called Feastables , which he launched in January, and various Feastables chocolate bars and logos were featured on the chocolate factory set.

Viewers said they were impressed with Donaldson's video, with top comments saying, "This guy has no boundaries on how crazy he can get with his videos," and "It's crazy how you made this Factory and even had Gordon Ramsay."

Donaldson has become well known for producing elaborate sets for his videos, creating a real-life version of the set from popular TV series "Squid Game" and asking contestants to compete for $456,000 in a YouTube video posted in November 2021 that now has 254,000 views.

The YouTuber, who has 94 million subscribers, is one of the most-viewed and highest-paid creators on the platform.

For more stories like this, check out coverage from Insider's Digital Culture team here.

Read the original article on Insider

AOL Corp

Wendy's to debut 'most-requested' Frosty flavor for the summer

On Monday, Wendy’s announced the addition of a strawberry Frosty to its menu, available across the U.S. for a limited time only. The introduction of a new flavor to the chain’s signature dessert is a rarity. The classic chocolate flavor made its debut on Wendy’s menu in 1969. In 2006, the franchise bowed for the first time to customer pleas for a new flavor and added vanilla. Over a decade later, in 2019, it temporarily included a Birthday Cake Frosty Cookie Sundae on its menu to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
RESTAURANTS
Salon

This new strawberry is yellow and tastes like pineapples

Last year, as early summer fruits rolled out in grocery stores, aesthetic-minded shoppers got excited about the new rosé strawberries, a beautiful pink ombre version of the classic bright red fruit. This year, the same berry producer is bringing those back, along with a new variety, called the Tropical Bliss strawberry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

Italian Buttercream

Add sugar and water to a medium saucepan. Stir over medium until sugar dissolves, about 2 minutes. Increase heat to medium-high and bring to a boil. Boil, without stirring, brushing down sides of pot if crystals begin to form, until an instant-read thermometer registers 239°F. Remove from heat, increase stand mixer speed to medium, and immediately begin to very slowly stream all of syrup into egg whites along inside edge of bowl. Increase speed to high and beat until meringue is completely cool, about 5 minutes.
RECIPES
