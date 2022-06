The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack has released previously unseen footage from the day of the Capitol riot.The video, made up of CCTV, officer body cam and documentary footage shows how a crowd of previously peaceful Trump supporters turned into a violent mob. Those watching the hearing in-person were reportedly visibly emotional as they watched the vicious crowd's assault on law enforcement that resulted in the deaths of several officers.“Fall back! Fall back!” a beleaguered officer is heard yelling desperately as his position is overrun.Sign up to our US evening newsletter here Read More Nadine Dorries incorrectly says UK is 'at war with Ukraine'Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingThree dead and one critically wounded in Maryland mass shooting

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO