Richmond, CA

Richmond plans to bring back July 3 fireworks celebration

The Richmond Standard
 3 days ago
Richmond is planning to bring back the July 3 fireworks celebration following a two-year pandemic hiatus. The City Manager’s newsletter invites the community to “music, food, and the stunning view of the bay at Marina Bay Park while enjoying fireworks,” but also notes that there’s...

