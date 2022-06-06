Richmond plans to bring back July 3 fireworks celebration
3 days ago
Richmond is planning to bring back the July 3 fireworks celebration following a two-year pandemic hiatus. The City Manager’s newsletter invites the community to “music, food, and the stunning view of the bay at Marina Bay Park while enjoying fireworks,” but also notes that there’s...
Corrine Sain, an ardent advocate of the North Richmond Multicultural Family and Senior Center for more than 50 years, will be celebrated at an event Thurs., June 9 when the center is renamed in her honor. Set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the center, 515 Silver Ave. in...
A deceased whale that washed up on Richmond’s shoreline last week is causing residents of the nearby Waterline housing development distress due to its pervasive stench, according to City Manager Shasa Curl during the Tues., June 7 City Council meeting. Curl indicated during the meeting that “a number of...
The Richmond Promise’s inaugural “5K Fun Run” is scheduled for Sat., June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Craneway Pavilion, and will coincide with the first-ever Richmond Ferry Fest, which occurs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the same area. Ferry Fest. San...
Volunteers are encouraged to join a community clean-up effort in North Richmond this Saturday, June 11. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers will remove trash, debris and weeds from Contra Costa County Housing Authority properties near Verde Elementary School, according to the city. Tools and lunch will be provided to volunteers.
With more bay shoreline than any other city in the Bay Area, it’s natural that Richmond has had a long association with ferries. Before the Bay Bridge was built, the ferry from Richmond to San Francisco was the most direct way to commute back and forth to the city.
Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention (DVP) is sponsoring a second round of Town Nights events beginning June 16 throughout the city of Oakland to support community and family-oriented activities in areas that have been identified as hot spots for violence. Town Nights’ successful outreach began last November, kicked off with free turkey dinner giveaways, basketball tournaments, COVID-19 services and much more.
The Richmond Art Center (RAC) has selected community based art collective Liberación Gráfica as its artists-in-residence this year, with its residency to encompass hands-on community screen printing workshops, a summer youth class and a major fall exhibition. Funding for the artistic endeavor has been provided by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Richmond Public Library is slated to have a new Bookmobile thanks to a $250,000 grant from the California State Library. The grant will be used to replace the current Bookmobile, which has been in service since 1993 and is ineligible for registration renewal in January 2023 unless the engine is replaced, according to city documents.
Redwood City officials said Wednesday they’re actively addressing traffic violations, property damage and the use of illegal fireworks related to large crowds of youth bicyclists who visit downtown, primarily near Courthouse Square. While many of the bicyclists are obeying the law, the city says it is enforcing laws in...
Parents of West Contra Costa Unified School District (WCCUSD) students who are concerned about safety at schools are planning to rally at the Board of Education meeting set for Wed., June 15 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Lovonya DeJean Middle School in Richmond, per a parent post Tuesday on Mira Vista School’s Facebook page. The same communication indicated other district schools would be joining the effort.
Oakland City Council will consider a proposal this month to install parking meters along several streets near Lake Merritt, a proposal spurred by years of complaints from Lake residents about crowds, noise and littering near the Lake, according to Oaklandside, but that some Black Oaklanders have called out as intended to keep Black people away.
The city of Livermore, Zone 7 Water Agency and Living Arroyos program recently held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new segment of the Iron Horse Regional Trail on the south side of the Arroyo Mocho channel between Isabel Avenue and Murrieta Boulevard. The trail improvements close the...
A Finder.com study of 209 U.S. cities found Richmond to be the most diverse of them all. Diversity is a badge of honor in the local community, as evidenced by the many flag-raisings around town this month. On Wednesday, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt helped raise flags at City Hall in...
Oakland, CA – The headline on Tuesday night no doubt was the ouster of DA Chesa Boudin in San Francisco. But just below that is the possibility that Bay Area counties across the Bay will elect two progressive Black women to DA. In Alameda, Pamela Price currently sits in...
Baltaire in Brentwood will hold a graduation brunch buffet on June 12 from 11;00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. as announced on their Instagram account. Reservations are available at Baltaire.com. The buffet is priced at $155 per person and $50 per child. It will come with a seafood raw bar with market selections curated by the chef, a carving board with prime rib, a leg of lamb, honey glazed ham and roasted salmon. Breakfast items will include French toast, eggs benedict, Shakshuka, Chilaquiles, scrambled eggs, Nueske bacon, chicken sausage and crispy potatoes. They will serve three salads, wedge, greek and a roasted broccolini. Pastries and desserts will be offered and there will be an extensive cocktail menu and wine list available as well.
Oakland renters, landlords, and politicians will soon have access to a lot more information on rental housing in the city. The city’s first-ever rental housing registry—approved by the City Council unanimously on Tuesday—will likely include data on who owns which properties in Oakland, whether they’re covered by rent control, how much landlords can charge tenants, and the eviction history for any unit. The registry will include all housing covered by Oakland’s rent control and eviction laws, which is most rental buildings constructed before 1995.
WALNUT CREEK – The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will consider creating an ordinance requiring city gun owners to safely store their firearms in a residence. A staff report for Tuesday's meeting points out California already has a law that "makes it a crime for a person to negligently store or leave a firearm in any location within premises under the person's custody or control, and do so when the owner knows, or should know, that a child is likely to gain access to it without a parent or guardian's permission, unless reasonable action is taken by the person...
VALLEJO – Vallejo’s plan to build a 48-unit permanent supportive housing project was met with resistance by the city of American Canyon which sent a letter hours before Tuesday’s special Vallejo City Council meeting claiming Vallejo violated the state’s open meeting law. Despite American Canyon’s concerns,...
On Tuesday, San Francisco voters defeated Proposition C, a measure aimed at reforming the city’s rules for recall elections. Voters rejected the ballot question by a 60 to 40 margin. Proposition C comes on the heels of last year’s failed recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Since the city’s Board...
Tina Brown was born and raised in San Francisco’s Western Addition. She had a troubled childhood, which led to her being a runaway, incarceration in Juvenile Hall and becoming a teenage mother. Bad choices in life led to bad relationships and an unstable life situation. But things would change—with...
