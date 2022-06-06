Gas prices rise in St. Louis

We may not all harbor the same feelings about Provel cheese or agree on the origin story of toasted ravioli, but when it comes to St. Louis food, one thing is certain: the city is home to plenty of delicious and distinct signature dishes. And while these dishes are easily found at bars and restaurants throughout all corners of the metro area, plenty of spots are breaking the mold with their own unique spins – artichoke toasted ravioli, anyone? Here, we’re spotlighting five iconic St. Louis foods – toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, St. Louis-style pizza, pork steaks and St. Paul sandwiches – and the restaurants offering their own takes.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO