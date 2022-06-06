ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gas prices rise in St. Louis

KSDK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn St. Louis, drivers are paying 18.2 cents...

www.ksdk.com

KMOV

Thieves steal ATM from gas station in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from a gas station in St. Louis County Thursday. Officials say they broke into the BP Gas station in the 7300 block of Forsyth and allegedly stole the ATM machine. Minutes later, the same suspects attempted to steal another ATM from inside the BP Gas Station in the 6700 block of Olive, but they were unsuccessful.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX 2

Rain causes massive street collapse in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS —  Rain caused part of a street to cave in, which created a massive hole that exposed an old sewer line in the middle of a residential neighborhood in north St. Louis. Crews barricaded the 10-foot-wide, 40-foot-deep hole near the intersection of Blair Avenue and Ferry Street. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Traffic
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
KMOV

Carjacker steals SUV at St. Charles gas station, hits owner with his own car

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in St. Charles County are searching for a carjacking suspect who allegedly hit a man at a gas station Tuesday morning. At 6:30 a.m., a man drove his 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee to a gas station in the 14700 block of Highway 67 in West Alton. The man left his SUV unattended at the pump. Police said a man jump inside the SUV and started to drive off. The suspect then hit the car owner who tried to stop the carjacking.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis housing market overvalued by 21%, study says

The costs of homes are rising in the St. Louis region, and in some cases to tens of thousands of dollars higher than traditional value. New data reveals that homes in the St. Louis region are currently overvalued by 21.4%, the area's highest such mark over the last 15 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Gas Prices
KMOV

WATCH: Drivers snarl through flooded lanes of I-70 near Union

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As heavy rain pours down in the St. Louis region, drivers navigated through water rushing on Interstate 70 during their morning commute. A News 4 viewer captured a video of water across all lanes of eastbound lanes near Union Wednesday morning. Police are diverting traffic off at Riverview but reopened the interstate just before 8 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show this weekend

Organizers of the Spirit of St. Louis Air Show expect big crowds on Saturday and Sunday. Big crowds expected at Spirit of St. Louis Air Show …. Fair honors new families and gives finance lessons. Band previews Reggae and Dancehall celebration. Networking event taking place at Holiday Inn. Photo booth...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

From pork steak nachos to St. Paul pizzas, dig into creative riffs on signature St. Louis dishes

We may not all harbor the same feelings about Provel cheese or agree on the origin story of toasted ravioli, but when it comes to St. Louis food, one thing is certain: the city is home to plenty of delicious and distinct signature dishes. And while these dishes are easily found at bars and restaurants throughout all corners of the metro area, plenty of spots are breaking the mold with their own unique spins – artichoke toasted ravioli, anyone? Here, we’re spotlighting five iconic St. Louis foods – toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, St. Louis-style pizza, pork steaks and St. Paul sandwiches – and the restaurants offering their own takes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Serious crash on WB Illinois Route 15 in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A serious crash happened Thursday morning in Belleville, Illinois. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on westbound Illinois Route 15 near 11th Street. It is unknown if anyone was injured in this crash. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

Police investigate 72nd homicide in St. Louis this year

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating after someone was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Monday night. The incident happened a few blocks away from Fairground Park on Penrose at around 11:50 p.m. Police said a man died after suffering from undescribed gunshot wounds. No suspects are known at this time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Tussle inside north St. Louis bar left woman stabbed

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old was stabbed inside a north St. Louis bar Saturday night. According to police, a 39-year-old woman was inside Legend’s Bar and Grill on Marcus Avenue when she walked passed a 51-year-old woman at the bar before she stabbed her with an unknown object. The duo then got into a fight and the 39-year-old was stabbed in her forearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

4 p.m. traffic update on I-70 crash in Wentzville

Multiple adults and children were injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon on I-70 in Wentzville. Parkway announces mask mandate for summer school …. St. Charles City Council introduces controversial …. Facing federal indictment, Lewis Reed resigns as …. Inside look at bomb removal team at Scott Air Force …. Muny...
WENTZVILLE, MO

