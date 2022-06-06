ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Plainview FD members join Honor Guard

By Ellysa Harris
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jordan King and Shane Rowell were inducted and presented with badges as the newest...

www.myplainview.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

South Plains Community Action Association Glow in the Park event

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a health and resource fair to bring together organizations throughout Lubbock and showcase them to the public. The event will have trained and certified SPCAA navigators on site to assist individuals in the health insurance...
LUBBOCK, TX
MyPlainview

Downtown merchants to host Beach Bash on Broadway on June 24

Downtown Plainview businesses will host the Beach Bash on Broadway on June 24. The community event will start at 5 p.m. with a beer and wine tasting lasting until 7. Attendees will have a chance to taste products from Bar Z Winery, Farmhouse Winery, Pondaseta Brewing Co., Cactus Alley / Mago Negro Brewery Co. and Bolen Vineyards.
PLAINVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Plainview, TX
Government
City
Plainview, TX
KCBD

Lubbock police officers return home from Uvalde

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four Lubbock police officers who traveled to Uvalde after the school shooting are now back home. The officers were there to help serve the citizens through security details and funeral escorts. They say they were humbled by their experiences and thankful they could serve the families of those lost, even if in a small way and represent Lubbock while doing it.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Goss
Person
Jordan King
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Commandments of Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas has been called a lot of things. One former football coach compared his time in Lubbock to being stationed in Iraq. There might be a dust storm or two that you have to contend with, but those are few and far between -- for most of the year, anyway.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Veteran#Plainview Fd#Advanced Emt Jordan King#The Honor Guard#Emt
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Freight Train Frankie takes on local competition

LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock man that has taken on the title of professional eater is going for another prize this weekend at the Outlaw World Championship Egg Roll competition in Lubbock.  “Freight Train Frankie” as he calls himself, has won many prizes and broken many records since he first started eating competitions several years ago. […]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Woman Has Her Pot Stolen and Refuses to Call Police

My friend is a very good person. She's devoted her entire life to saving premature babies. She's one of the most experienced and highly-trained nurses that one of our large hospitals has to offer. I can't tell you exactly where she works, but let's just say that if your family has had a baby that required a little extra time in the hospital, there's a pretty good chance she's helped take care of it. The point I'm trying to make is, whomever stole from this woman stole from a saint.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MyPlainview

Veterans recognized during Memorial Day event

The American Legion Unit 260 of Plainview and the city of Plainview hosted a Memorial Day ceremony at the Plainview cemetery Monday morning to recognized fallen veterans. The ceremony included a guest speech by veteran Carl Hartman who spoke of the importance of remembering what the day stands for - memorializing those who are no longer here. The day has come to be recognized as a celebration and more of a commercialized holiday. In the midst of the family gatherings, he encouraged event goers to remember the fallen heroes - "many individuals over the course of the history of our country."   It was a relatively short event with Mayor Charles Starnes sharing welcome and parting words as prayers were offered along with ceremonially placed wreaths on the Plainview Veterans Memorial at the cemetery. Wreaths were placed on the memorial by Theta Vaughan and George Gonzalez, on behalf of the American Legion Post 260 and ALA Unit 260 of Plainview; Kendra Hart, on behalf of the Elks Lodge #1175; Juan Romero and Vaughan, on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; and Bell Briseno and Carl Hartman, with the Disabled American Veterans.
PLAINVIEW, TX
MyPlainview

MyPlainview

Plainview, TX
584
Followers
610
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

the Plainview Daily Herald is published in the nation's largest cotton-growing region and on the edge of the nation's heaviest concentration of cattle-feeding and beef-packing operations. The Plainview Daily Herald's site, My Plainview, covers news, sports, entertainment and community interest for the Plainview Texas area

 https://www.myplainview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy