Prince William and Kate Middleton joked about Prince Louis' hilarious antics at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Prince Louis stole the show during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

DANIEL LEAL / Contributor / Getty Images

  • Prince Louis stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with his cheeky antics.
  • Kate Middleton and Prince William gave their son a shout-out while posting photos from the week.
  • "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis," they cheekily wrote in the caption.

The Platinum Jubilee was a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, but it's clear her great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show .

The 4-year-old delighted royal fans all weekend with his hilarious reactions to the many festivities, which celebrated the Queen's historic 70-year reign on the British throne.

Kate Middleton and Prince William took to Twitter on Monday to share photos from the week, and they gave a special shout-out to their son and his cheekiness.

The royal couple thanked fans for coming out to honor the Queen, saying they hoped it had been "a weekend to remember."

"We all had an incredible time, especially Louis," they added alongside a black-and-white photo of Prince Louis and Prince William at Thursday's Trooping the Colour.

Trooping the Colour was when Prince Louis first began stealing the show.

Royal fans were delighted when they realized his sailor outfit was nearly identical to the ensemble Prince William wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985 when he was 3 years old.

Prince Louis then became the talk of Twitter as he watched the Queen's birthday parade from Buckingham Palace.

Prince William's youngest child was seen chatting to Queen Elizabeth who encouraged Louis to watch the planes during the military flyover.

Prince Charles, the Queen, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge.

Getty/Chris Jackson

At first, Louis enthusiastically waved to the aircraft. But as their jets became louder, he covered his ears.

As the parade continued, Louis waved to the crowd and continued to chat with his great-grandmother.

Prince Louis continued to entertain the world on Sunday while joining his family at the Platinum Jubilee pageant.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Pageant in London as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 5, 2022.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The young royal sat next to his mother and kept Middleton busy with his cheeky faces.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Pageant in London.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

