Four-times NBA champion LeBron James is ready to gamble his chips on a Las Vegas team after becoming the league's first-ever active player to turn into a billionaire. 'I wanna own a team,' James said in a clip from his HBO television show 'The Shop' that circulated on social media on Thursday evening. 'Yeah, I want a team...I want a, yeah, I want a team in Vegas. Yeah, I want the team in Vegas,' he added.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 52 MINUTES AGO