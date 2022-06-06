ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Defenders Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles With Missile System

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Ukrainian troops reportedly destroyed two Russian armored vehicles with an anti-tank guided missile system.

The 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said they destroyed several Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers.

The Ukrainian brigade said on social media: "Enemy vehicles are on fire, native Ukrainians will win! The 30 OMBR [30th Mechanized Brigade] destroyed several tanks and armored personnel carriers of the enemy!"

Local reports said the 30th Mechanized Brigade used a Ukrainian-made Stugna-P anti-tank guided missile system, developed in the 2010s by the Luch Design Bureau, to destroy the enemy armored vehicles.

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." Today marks the 103rd day of the campaign.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

From February 24 to June 6, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 31,250 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armored fighting vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 211 warplanes, 176 helicopters, 2,395 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 units of special equipment, and 125 cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Centre for Strategic Communications (StratCom) claimed Monday that Russian Major General Roman Kutuzov was killed in a battle near Popasna in the Luhansk region.

StratCom said: "Exclusive. Meet. Commander of the DNR's 1st Army Corps (of the orcs), Major General Roman Kutuzov has been officially denazified and demilitarized."

In related news, the United Kingdom has announced that it is sending its first long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that its Yars mobile missile systems, which can carry nuclear warheads and that boast a reported range of over 10,000 kilometers (6,200 miles), were performing "intensive maneuvering operations on combat patrol routes in the Ivanovo Region," east of the Russian capital Moscow.

This came after President Joe Biden said he will send Kyiv more advanced rocket systems that will help to strike enemy forces from a longer distance. These rocket systems have double the range of the rocket systems used by Russian forces and are said to be much more accurate.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

