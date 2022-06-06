ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Who is Roman Abramovich? Russian Oil Oligarch Next Target of U.S. Sanctions

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has become the latest target of U.S. sanctions as a result of Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

According to CNBC, a judge in New York authorized a warrant on Monday that allowed the Department of Justice to seize two jets owned by Abramovich. Reuters reported that Abramovich was charged with flying the two planes to Russia without a license, which was in violation of restrictions the U.S. placed on Russia due to its ongoing war with Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, prompting the U.S. and other Western nations to impose numerous sanctions on the Russian economy, as well as Russian oligarchs such as Abramovich.

Abramovich is most widely known as the previous owner of the English Premier League's Chelsea Football Club. However, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich was ordered to sell the team after the U.K. imposed sanctions on him and several other Russian oligarchs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juc7z_0g29bcRT00

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club's sponsors and partners. The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked, but will follow due process," Abramovich said in a statement on March 5, ESPN reported.

In a statement announcing the sanctions, the U.K. government said, "Those newly-sanctioned by the U.K. include Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea Football Club, worth more than £9 billion."

According to the Washington Post , Abramovich, 55, was born in Russia, but is reportedly a citizen in Russia, Portugal and Israel.

Following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Abramovich purchased Sibneft, a state-run oil company for approximately $250 million in 1995, the BBC reported. According to the BBC, Abramovich then sold the oil company back to the Kremlin for $13 billion in 2005.

Abramovich was later elected governor of Russia's northeast region of Chukotka in 2000, the Washington Post reported.

While Abramovich's exact connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin are unclear, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously said that Abramovich and other Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the government were "connected to the Putin regime."

In late February, just a few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, a spokesperson Abramovich confirmed to Bloomberg that the oligarch "was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution and that he has been trying to help ever since."

According to Forbes, Abramovich currently has a net worth of over $8 billion.

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Morgan Freeman and the late senator John McCain are among 963 from the US 'permanently banned' from Russia as Kremlin hits back at West sanctions

Renowned actor Morgan Freeman and the late Sen. John McCain are among nearly 1,000 Americans who Russian officials said are 'permanently banned' from entering the country. The Kremlin added them to the list of 963 Americans who are 'black listed' from Russia on Saturday in retaliation to Western sanctions for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Boris Johnson
Washington Examiner

Putin smelled odd and declined to eat at 'bizarre' dinner: Former Trump official

Fiona Hill, onetime adviser on Russia to former President Donald Trump, recalled a "bizarre" dinner she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he smelled odd and refrained from eating or drinking during the meal. Putin exuded a peculiar "freshly laundered" fragrance and strove toward an "all in command"...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Sanctions#Ukraine#Israel#Russian#Cnbc#The Department Of Justice#Reuters#Western#Chelsea Football Club#Espn
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
Ars Technica

“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions

Russian companies have been plunged into a technological crisis by Western sanctions that have created severe bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors, electrical equipment, and the hardware needed to power the nation’s data centers. Most of the world’s largest chip manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Qualcomm, have halted...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Portugal
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine claims Russian troops left behind files revealing Putin’s plan to seize entire country

Ukraine officials claimed this week that Russian soldiers fleeing the country left behind important military files which suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was planning to take over the entire country of Ukraine. On Wednesday, Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) said in a translated statement...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
984K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy