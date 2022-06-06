ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2023 CB Decommits from West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhEMC_0g29aim200

The Mountaineers lose a pledge today.

After gaining some momentum in the 2023 recruiting class, West Virginia took a small step back today as Cincinnati, Ohio cornerback Cameron Calhoun decommitted from the program.

This comes shortly after receiving an offer from the hometown school, University of Cincinnati, just a few days ago. UC is coming off a year in which they made the College Football Playoff and had a corner, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner go in the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft. Not to mention, Cincinnati will be transitioning to the Big 12 Conference in the near future.

Calhoun initially chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt, Vanderbilt, and several others.

