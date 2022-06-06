America’s Most Popular Senators

Once regarded as the greatest deliberative body in the world, the U.S. Senate has devolved into a chamber defined more by ideological divisions than statesmanship and bi-partisan, good-faith debate. These changes have occurred steadily over decades and contributed to an erosion of public confidence. According to Gallup polling data, 75%-80% of Americans disapprove of the way Congress has handled its job in 2022 - compared to less than 50% throughout much of the 1970s and ‘80s.

While public sentiment towards Capitol Hill is overwhelmingly negative, Americans tend to judge their own senators with a greater degree of leniency. According to a 2022 survey conducted by public opinion research company Morning Consult , the vast majority of U.S. senators have a net-positive favorability rating. Still, for many, including several who are running for reelection this year, the margins are slim.

Using polling data from Morning Consult, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 most popular U.S. senators. Senators are ranked by their approval rating, and in the case of a tie, the senator with a lower disapproval rating ranks higher. Among the 50 most popular senators, approval ratings range from 48% to 62% - including 29 who have a favorable rating above 50%.

Among the senators on this list, 24 are Democratic, 24 are Republican and two are Independent.

Public approval of senators is subject to a wide range of factors, including policy positions, their state’s economic health, and even their personality. While earning the approval of their constituents is the most effective way for senators to remain in office, in areas where voter turnout is low, controversial and even unpopular lawmakers can still win elections. Here is a look at the worst corruption scandal in each state .

Elections for a given senate seat are held every six years, and this November, 34 senate seats are up for grabs - including 15 held by senators on this list. All but two senators on this list whose terms are up in 2023 - Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont (D) and Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama (R) - are running for reelection this year.

50. Sen. Mitt Romney (R) of Utah

> Popularity: 48% approve, 43% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Utah: 59.7% (16th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 2.7%

49. Sen. Ted Cruz (R) of Texas

> Popularity: 48% approve, 42% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Texas: 55.3% (3rd lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.7%

48. Sen. Christopher Murphy (D) of Connecticut

> Popularity: 48% approve, 38% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Connecticut: 60.5% (19th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 6.3%

47. Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) of Alaska

> Popularity: 48% approve, 37% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Alaska: 62.4% (25th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 6.4%

46. Sen. Cory A. Booker (D) of New Jersey

> Popularity: 48% approve, 37% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in New Jersey: 68.2% (11th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 6.3%

45. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D) of Rhode Island

> Popularity: 48% approve, 34% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Rhode Island: 61.3% (22nd lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.6%

44. Sen. Ben Ray LujÃ¡n (D) of New Mexico

> Popularity: 48% approve, 34% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in New Mexico: 58.3% (10th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 6.8%

43. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) of Maryland

> Popularity: 48% approve, 25% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Maryland: 68.7% (8th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.8%

42. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D) of Massachusetts

> Popularity: 49% approve, 41% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Massachusetts: 58.9% (12th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.7%

41. Sen. Margaret Wood Hassan (D) of New Hampshire

> Popularity: 49% approve, 39% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in New Hampshire: 72.4% (3rd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.5%

40. Sen. Rick Scott (R) of Florida

> Popularity: 49% approve, 38% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Florida: 56.4% (7th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.6%

39. Sen. John W. Hickenlooper (D) of Colorado

> Popularity: 49% approve, 35% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Colorado: 62.7% (24th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.4%

38. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D) of Washington

> Popularity: 49% approve, 33% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Washington: 64.3% (19th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.2%

37. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D) of Hawaii

> Popularity: 50% approve, 40% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Hawaii: 59.7% (17th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.7%

36. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) of New Hampshire

> Popularity: 50% approve, 38% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in New Hampshire: 72.4% (3rd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.5%

35. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D) of Minnesota

> Popularity: 50% approve, 38% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Minnesota: 74.3% (the highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

34. Sen. Patty Murray (D) of Washington

> Popularity: 50% approve, 34% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Washington: 64.3% (19th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.2%

33. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) of Virginia

> Popularity: 50% approve, 33% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Virginia: 66.0% (14th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.9%

32. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) of Alabama

> Popularity: 50% approve, 31% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Alabama: 59.6% (15th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

31. Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R) of Alabama

> Popularity: 50% approve, 29% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (not seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Alabama: 59.6% (15th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

30. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D) of Maryland

> Popularity: 50% approve, 24% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Maryland: 68.7% (8th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.8%

29. Sen. Jon Tester (D) of Montana

> Popularity: 51% approve, 38% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Montana: 72.6% (2nd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

28. Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D) of New York

> Popularity: 51% approve, 38% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in New York: 57.0% (8th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 6.9%

27. Sen. Mike Lee (R) of Utah

> Popularity: 51% approve, 32% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Utah: 59.7% (16th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 2.7%

26. Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D) of Delaware

> Popularity: 51% approve, 30% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Delaware: 63.8% (22nd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.3%

25. Sen. John Boozman (R) of Arkansas

> Popularity: 51% approve, 29% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Arkansas: 51.9% (the lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.0%

24. Sen. Marco Rubio (R) of Florida

> Popularity: 52% approve, 37% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Florida: 56.4% (7th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.6%

23. Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D) of Delaware

> Popularity: 52% approve, 33% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Delaware: 63.8% (22nd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.3%

22. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) of Tennessee

> Popularity: 52% approve, 33% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Tennessee: 63.3% (23rd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.3%

21. Sen. Steve Daines (R) of Montana

> Popularity: 53% approve, 34% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Montana: 72.6% (2nd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

20. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) of North Dakota

> Popularity: 53% approve, 33% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in North Dakota: 65.3% (16th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.7%

19. Sen. James M. Inhofe (R) of Oklahoma

> Popularity: 53% approve, 31% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Oklahoma: 55.5% (4th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.8%

18. Sen. James Lankford (R) of Oklahoma

> Popularity: 53% approve, 30% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Oklahoma: 55.5% (4th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.8%

17. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R) of West Virginia

> Popularity: 53% approve, 29% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in West Virginia: 55.3% (2nd lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.0%

16. Sen. Brian Schatz (D) of Hawaii

> Popularity: 54% approve, 33% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Hawaii: 59.7% (17th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.7%

15. Sen. Tom Cotton (R) of Arkansas

> Popularity: 54% approve, 31% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Arkansas: 51.9% (the lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.0%

14. Sen. Tim Scott (R) of South Carolina

> Popularity: 54% approve, 30% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in South Carolina: 61.3% (21st lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.0%

13. Sen. John Kennedy (R) of Louisiana

> Popularity: 54% approve, 28% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Louisiana: 59.4% (14th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.5%

12. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R) of Tennessee

> Popularity: 54% approve, 28% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Tennessee: 63.3% (23rd highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.3%

11. Sen. Jack Reed (D) of Rhode Island

> Popularity: 54% approve, 27% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Rhode Island: 61.3% (22nd lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.6%

10. Sen. Edward J. Markey (D) of Massachusetts

> Popularity: 55% approve, 28% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Massachusetts: 58.9% (12th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.7%

9. Sen. Angus S. King (I) of Maine

> Popularity: 56% approve, 35% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Maine: 70.5% (6th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.6%

8. Sen. Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia

> Popularity: 57% approve, 35% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in West Virginia: 55.3% (2nd lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 5.0%

7. Sen. John Hoeven (R) of North Dakota

> Popularity: 58% approve, 29% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in North Dakota: 65.3% (16th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.7%

6. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy (D) of Vermont

> Popularity: 59% approve, 32% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (not seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Vermont: 67.5% (13th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

5. Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R) of Wyoming

> Popularity: 60% approve, 32% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Wyoming: 64.1% (21st highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.5%

4. Sen. Mike Rounds (R) of South Dakota

> Popularity: 61% approve, 28% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2027

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in South Dakota: 57.7% (9th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.1%

3. Sen. Bernard Sanders (I) of Vermont

> Popularity: 62% approve, 34% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Vermont: 67.5% (13th highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.4%

2. Sen. John Barrasso (R) of Wyoming

> Popularity: 62% approve, 31% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2025

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in Wyoming: 64.1% (21st highest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 4.5%

1. Sen. John Thune (R) of South Dakota

> Popularity: 62% approve, 28% disapprove

> Current term ends: 2023 (seeking re-election)

> Nov. 2020 voter participation in South Dakota: 57.7% (9th lowest)

> 2021 state unemployment: 3.1%

Methodology

To identify America’s most popular senators, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed approval and disapproval ratings for all 100 U.S. senators from Morning Consult, a public opinion data research company. Senators are ranked by their approval rating and ties were broken by disapproval rating. In cases where two or more senators have the same approval and disapproval rating, the senator from the state where polls were taken from a larger sample size of registered voters ranks higher.

All polling data was collected among registered voters in the state represented by the senator in question in the first quarter of 2022.

We also reviewed the unemployment rate by state from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the share of voters who participated on election day in 2020 from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

