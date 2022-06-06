ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some afternoon sun

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty-three people have died in residential fires in Wisconsin so far this year. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug....

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice day in Wisconsin

The governor offered his condolences to the Roemer family. Squad cars remained at the scene Tuesday morning. Police described the man as a Brown County resident in his 50s who was a "disgruntled employee" of the company.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

How loud can a vehicle’s exhaust be in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Ever wonder what that loud noise was coming from only for it to be a passing vehicle making enough sound to rattle windows. Is that legal in Wisconsin?. As the weather warms up and the snow melts, more ‘higher-end’ vehicles can be seen on Wisconsin roadways with some being louder than others. But what are Wisconsin’s laws about exhaust/mufflers?
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Many events happening this weekend in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Steady numbers

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady, but we’re starting to see fewer tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the 7-day average of new cases is 1,775 after another 1,837 cases were confirmed by the latest test results. We’ve been mostly in that 1700 to 1900 range since before Memorial Day -- with a very brief surge over 2,000 after the holiday weekend. Ten counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area saw a double-digit increase in cases, nine saw their totals go up by a single digit, while Menominee County did not report any new cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Study: Tourists spent 21% more in Wisconsin in 2021

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020. Every...
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

3 Crystal Clear Lakes You Have to Swim in This Summer in Wisconsin

My family has a lake house on a man-made lake in Wisconsin, and even though I absolutely LOVE being up there, swimming in the lake water is not my favorite. Why? Because it gets super weedy and mucky at certain points of the summer. Does this fact make me a diva? Perhaps, but I still prefer to swim in water where my feet don't get tangled up in seaweed.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Look Up—What’s That in the Wisconsin Sky?

Believe it or not, Wisconsin has a long history of UFO sightings and odd occurrences according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center. Wisconsin is ranked 21st in the country for most documented sightings of approximately 1,666. In 1954 an unknown object, witnessed in rural Barron WI, inspired Coral Lorenzen to develop UFO research. As a result, several UFO incidents were documented over the years:
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Wisconsin tourism is coming back

Investigators say a deputy responding to 911 calls about a reckless driver noticed the driver was injured, then the passenger threatened the deputy with a knife. Investigators look for witnesses to events before officer-involved shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. A second person is hospitalized with injuries before the encounter with...
GREEN BAY, WI
WDIO-TV

Report: Deadly crashes rising in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, with other states across the country, are seeing a rise in deadly traffic crashes and risky driving behaviors. As the summer travel season begins, the state is bracing for one of the most dangerous times on our roads, with Memorial Day marking the beginning of the 100 deadliest days.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Over 35,000 pounds of food donated to Wisconsin foodbank by Jones Dairy Farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin. The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.
Daily Telegram

Wisconsin COVID-19 infections rising

SUPERIOR — The number of new infections of COVID-19 have been on the rise since June 1, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, June 8. The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin was 1,900 on Wednesday, up from 1,601 on June 1. The figure measures the average number of new cases per day over the previous week. An increase indicates the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state is going up, according to DHS.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monkeypox

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz offers an in-depth look at monkeypox in today’s edition of 3 Brilliant Minutes. “The number of infections continues to rise, both here domestically in the United States and globally as well,” Brad said. Brad explains symptoms to look out for, the...
GREEN BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds of dead alewife fish wash up on Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — Visitors to the Lake Michigan shoreline in southeast Wisconsin have been welcomed over the past week by the unmistakable scent of dead fish. Called Alewife, Brad Eggold with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said it’s quite common for them to wash up this time of year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
voiceofmuscatine.com

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

Host tells what to expect during Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Visitors to Wisconsin’s Farm Technology Days can expect a few changes this year. Dennis and Susie Roehl operate the host farm, and Dennis tells Brownfield this year’s event is bringing back forage field demonstrations. He says, “Our demonstrations are going to be cutting in the morning, and merging and chopping will all be before noon, and then in the afternoon it will be raking, baling, and wrapping the bales.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Local officials say Wisconsin’s tourism bounce is worth more than money

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - State tourism is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism in its 2021 report. Local communities played into that return to success. In 2021, Wisconsin tourism generated $20.9 billion in total economic impact. All 72 counties in the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin resident caught during fish poaching probe

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Wisconsinite was caught during a poaching and over-harvesting investigation conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The investigation took place over multiple years and looked into the poaching and over-harvesting of spawning...
WISCONSIN STATE

