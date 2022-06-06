FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some afternoon sun

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers continue to hold steady, but we’re starting to see fewer tests coming back positive for the COVID-19 virus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports the 7-day average of new cases is 1,775 after another 1,837 cases were confirmed by the latest test results. We’ve been mostly in that 1700 to 1900 range since before Memorial Day -- with a very brief surge over 2,000 after the holiday weekend. Ten counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area saw a double-digit increase in cases, nine saw their totals go up by a single digit, while Menominee County did not report any new cases.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO