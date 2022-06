OSHKOSH, Wis. — This is the story of Gordon Olson, who shortly after retirement experienced the worst day of his life when he was told he had brain cancer and only 11 months to live. Then two years later — yes, two years — he experienced one of the best days of his life when he was inducted into what he considers the greatest hall of fame ever established.

