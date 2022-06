Although the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is unlikely to have a slot for the S Pen stylus, there is one feature that it could copy from the Galaxy S22 Ultra: a 1TB storage option. The South Korean giant first offered this option on 2019's Galaxy S10 Plus, which also had a microSD slot for storage expansion. 1TB smartphones are quite rare and some may argue that most everyday users don't need them, but such massive storage space could be great for power users, especially those who use phablets - a term that has been coined for phones with very large displays - and those who own foldable phones.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO