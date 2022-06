The Sulphur Springs Police Dept requests the public’s help identifying the male subject shown in the attached photos. The suspect burglarized a vehicle on 06-03-2022, in which several credit cards were stolen and immediately used at the Sulphur Springs Walmart to purchase over $4,000 in gift cards. If you have any information on the identity of this male subject, please get in touch with Lt. Estes at the Police Dept. 903 885-7602, or you can remain anonymous and report information to Crime Stoppers at 903 885-2020.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO