One of my favorite things about the world getting back to normal? Live baseball!! And not just any games… I love to catch the Sanford Mainers, in beautiful Goodall Park! Goodall is a gem, just steps from downtown Sanford. You can get right up to the action, with some of the best amateur players in the country, and it’s super-affordable! Tickets are a family-friendly 5 to 7 bucks! Most games start at 6:30, gates open at 5:30.

9 HOURS AGO