This Lexington Colonial at 2 Hayes Ave. offers two homes in one, though one may be a little small for the average home buyer. The five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom abode comes with another house inside – a playhouse, that is, built into the home’s finished basement. The 6,421-square-foot house, part of a three-home enclave in Lexington’s Meriam Hill neighborhood, hit the market May 22 for $3,695,000. (All of the photos of the interior, except for the one below, are virtually staged.)

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO