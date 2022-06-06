Save 20% on stylish Madewell jean shorts, dresses and sandals—shop the sale now

Shop this summer sale to score 20% off already-reduced Madewell must-haves. Reviewed/Madwell

Madewell is stocked with summer staples to help elevate your seasonal wardrobe swap. To help you welcome the warmer weather on the way, the retailer is offering incredible savings on tons of already-reduced items. For a limited time, save big on Madewell jean shorts, sandals and dresses for summer 2022.

Now through Monday, June 13 , shoppers can enjoy 20% off tons of already-reduced Madewell items when they use coupon code SALEONSALE at checkout. During the sale, you can find discounts across all categories—scoop a pair of cute denim shorts or stylish sandals for sweet savings on summer staples.

Looking for the perfect pair of shorts? The Madewell Relaxed denim shorts in madera wash are a great option. These slouchy and relaxed jean shorts have vintage-inspired slits on the sides, cut-off hems and are made of 100% cotton denim featuring a vegan-friendly Madewell back patch. Typically listed for $78, you can use coupon code SALEONSALE at checkout and scoop these summer shorts for $55.60—saving you $22.40.

For a really easy summer outfit, consider this adorable Madewell Sophia midi dress in seersucker check . The best-selling dress comes in black or white and is fitted at the waist for a flattering shape and the airy fabric is ideal for the warm months. Did we mention this summer dress has pockets? Typically listed at $128, use coupon code SALEONSALE at checkout to score this staple for $91.60—saving you $36.40.

If you've been searching for summer outfit ideas, now's the time to shop at Madewell to get summer staples at wallet-friendly prices.

