ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk threatens to sink Twitter bid over spam bots

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Elon Musk is threatening to revoke his $44 billion Twitter deal citing the company's lack of transparency regarding the number of spam and bot accounts.

Musk, 50, initially submitted a bid for the social media platform in April which the company accepted. In the bid, Musk said part of his intention in acquiring Twitter was to limit the number of spam and bot accounts.

But on Monday, the Tesla CEO's lawyer threatened to sink his bid in a letter to Twitter saying the company, "refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9, 2022 to facilitate his evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the company’s platform."

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Musk requested to perform an independent evaluation of the platform's spam and bot accounts which Twitter, seemingly, has not complied with.

"Based on Twitter’s behavior to date, and the company’s latest correspondence in particular, Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement. This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement," the letter continues.

Publicly, Twitter has reported that less than five percent of users are bot or spam accounts. But Musk has refuted the claim saying the number could be 20 percent or higher.

In the letter, Musk's team recognized that Twitter responded to Musk's request on June 1 but it clearly did not satisfy the SpaceX founder.

Musk has maintained that the deal between the two is contingent on Twitter's ability to show proof of the number of fake accounts. Since the issue has been brought forth, the deal between the two has been set on hold .

Twitter's stock has declined since Musk's attempted acquisition and the debate over bot and spam account numbers have led to a fluctuation in the the value of the stock

Shareholders from Twitter filed a lawsuit against Musk in May saying the billionaire manipulated the company's stock for personal gain.

Should the deal between Twitter and Musk fall through, each side has agreed to pay $1 billion each in a termination fee.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Elon Musk gets his wish as Twitter provide him with spam accounts data

After Elon Musk threatened to pull out of the purchase of Twitter over spam bot accounts, the company has now agreed to provide the data.The $44 billion deal to buy the social media company looked to be in jeopardy as the Tesla and SpaceX boss expressed concern about Twitter’s lack of transparency around the number of spam and bot accounts.Musk’s bid to buy the company was put in back in April, but has stalled as the billionaire claimed in a letter to Twitter that it had “refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9,...
BUSINESS
Indy100

Elon Musk posts Spongebob meme attacking YouTube for 'scam' ads

Elon Musk is once again calling out scammers on social media using his most beloved format: meme.On Tuesday Musk, 50, tweeted pointing to the increasing number of 'scam ads' on YouTube videos. The tweet comes just a day after the Tesla CEO threatened to revoke his $44 billion Twitter bid over the company's refusal to allow him to conduct an independent review of the number of scam and bot accounts. Minutes later, the SpaceX founder followed up his tweet with a Spongebob Squarepants meme calling out YouTube for not moderating the number of spam ads despite the social media platform's...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Apple is adding an 'unsend' and 'edit' button to iMessage

Apple has unveiled some new features coming to the iMessage this year including editing messages, unsending messages, and marking messages as unread to save for later. Apple executives unveiled new features and products at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that will be available to consumers with iOS16 sometime this Fall.Craig Federighi, the VP of Software Engineering at Apple, introduced the new features saying they were some of the most highly requested from product developers. The edit button will allow users to edit a text to fix any errors up to 15 minutes after a text has been sent. Once a...
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Indy100

Anonymous TikTok account claiming to be juror from Deep v Heard trial sparks online investigation

An informal online investigation began this past week after a man claiming to be a juror in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial went viral for posting TikTok videos recounting his experience.On Thursday, the man who asked to remain anonymous posted a video to his TikTok account by the name @seekinginfinite, claiming to be one of the seven jurors in the Depp v. Heard case. Over the course of a day, the man posted a total of eight videos vaguely recounting how he and the jury decided on the verdict before deleting his account and videos sometime on Friday....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok and already has more than 2 million followers despite not posting anything

Johnny Depp officially joined TikTok on Monday (June 6), less than a week after winning his high-profile defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.Since joining the video platform, the 58-year-old actor has already amassed 2.8m followers but has not posted anything on his profile as of yet.The bio on his verified profile reads "Occasional Thespian," the same as his other social media profiles.Throughout the defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, Depp gained popularity on TikTok as fans of the Pirates of The Caribbean star posted edits of the court proceedings while the "#JusticeforJohnnyDepp" hashtag included in these videos has received a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Indy100

Boris Johnson to transform NHS into 'blockbuster system in age of Netflix' and people are baffled

Boris Johnson is going to make the NHS into "a blockbuster health care system in the age of Netflix" and no we don't know what that means either.Journalist Adam Bienkov reported that the PM's spokesman made the remarks but didn't exactly extrapolate on them.Meanwhile health secretary Sajid Javid reportedly made the comparison during this morning's cabinet meeting, and warned it was “no longer simply an option to stick to the status quo”, hinting at changes in areas including the use of technology and data to help frontline workers.And when asked what he meant by the Blockbuster comment, Huffington Post reports...
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

A gruesome fact about blending everyone on the planet has gone viral

A gruesome fact about the human population, and what would happen if everyone on the planet was blended together, has gone viral.While it’s pretty grim to think about, a viral tweet posted by Twitter user @_AstroErika claimed that if you blended the bodies of everyone on Earth into a big goo ball, it wouldn’t actually be as big as you might think.The tweet read: “If you blended all 7.88 billion ppl on Earth into a fine goo (density of a human=985 kg/m3, average human body mass=62 kg), you would end up with a sphere of human goo just under 1...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Tesla
Indy100

'Secret notebook' from Depp v Heard trial sells for over $14k on eBay

A notebook kept by a person present at the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has gone on sale for more than $14,000.The 'secret notebook' was kept by Larry Foreman, according to TMZ. Foreman had travelled from Kentucky to the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia where he was able to get a seat at the trial.While inside the courtroom, Foreman took notes about his observations, such as the juror's reactions, which were hidden from the broadcast in an otherwise very public case.Foreman continued to return to the court on days 23 to 26 of the defamation trial and encouraged...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Man's dating profile goes viral for 'genius' impression of Kermit the Frog as Will Smith

A woman in the US who changed her location to the UK on her dating app to hear "sexy British" voices didn't exactly get what she bargained for... but in the best way.TikTok user @teamfreebritney who is based in New York City moved her dating location across the pond to the UK's capital London where she came across a man named Harry's profile."Changing your Hinge location to London so you can hear the sexy British voice prompts," she wrote in on-screen text while filming herself covering her face before revealing the profile she came across.Sign up to our free Indy100...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Orangutan attacks man at a zoo in shocking viral video

A video of an orangutan grabbing a man through the bars of a cage has caught the eye of 18 million people on Twitter.The viral video emerged on Tuesday after several Twitter accounts circulated it. In the video, a man is shown approaching an orangutan enclosure with his arms out as if to grab the primate. What seems like a cute moment between a human and ape suddenly takes a turn for the terrifying as the orangutan, named Tina, quickly grabs the t-shirt of the man and pulls him toward the enclosure.The man can be seen panicking and yelling while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Russian fecal clinic offers customer discount to anyone using promo code 'Amber Heard'

A lot of memes have come out of the Depp v. Heard trial, but a faecal clinic in Russia might have taken the cake by offering a 15 per cent discount to anyone who uses their promocode "Amber Heard". The clinic's campaign appears to be making reference to the infamous accusation that Heard dropped a doodoo on Johnny Depp's bed, and then claimed it was one of their dogs.The comments under a Reddit post of the advertisement for the campaign show that most people think the clinic missed a trick by going with "Amber Heard" for the promocode, when instead...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Indy100

Johnny Depp posts first TikTok thanking ‘loyal and unwavering supporters’

Johnny Depp has posted his first TikTok video thanking his 'treasured fans' for their 'unwavering support'. Depp's first post on the platform features videos of people cheering, holding signs, and waving to him. The actor also included videos of himself writing and performing songs on stage. The compilation of videos was set to the song Stranger from the Reggae band Love Joys. In a long caption, Depp thanked his fans for sticking beside him saying: "We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

If your partner has this app on their phone, they're 'cheating on you', says TikTok user

A podcast host has warned viewers of an inconspicious app on their partner's phone – and now people are concerned. The app-in-question is the humble calculator. While most phones tend to come with a calculator app already installed, the TikToker suggests a second could be a huge red flag.Taking to the TikTok, @nuggetonair candidly shared: "If you're dating a guy and you go into his phone and type in the word calculator and he has two calculator apps, he's cheating on you."Fittingly named 'Calculator# Hide Photos Video', the app is used to conceal content and store secret things. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

How to take part in the Indy100 news democracy

This is indy100. Welcome to The News Democracy.We’re the only news site where you the audience decide the news agenda. At indy100, our mission is to inform, entertain and engage you in the biggest stories of the day. From the latest goings-on in Westminster and unmissable viral videos to the best memes and relatable analysis, say on a new bizarre dating trend, we’re here to keep you in-the-know.But most importantly, The News Democracy, means the ‘Top 100’ stories on our homepage are decided by you. You get to pick which stories rank in the ‘Top 100’ by voting for your...
POLITICS
Indy100

Here are some unsolved mysteries from reddit

For all of you true-crime addicts out there, we've compiled a list of some of the biggest unexplained mysteries out there. Reddit users have been coming forward with some of the greatest unsolved mysteries of all time. Here's a list of some of the top mysteries that you might not have heard about.1. The Chicago TV Hijacking In 1987, viewers of WGN-TV's 9:00 p.m. newscast got a surprise appearance from a guy in a Max Headroom mask, who bobbed his head and swayed from side-to-side while the sound of a buzzing noise played. After not even one minute, the interception...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

A harrowing American moment, repackaged for prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — Promised: New footage. New testimony. New and damning revelations designed to eliminate all doubt. Hired to package it all for the airwaves: A former network news president. The time slot: 8 p.m. on the East Coast, once a plum spot for the most significant television programming in the land.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

The most bizarre AI images that people have created on Dalle-Mini

An artificial intelligence tool which can take a random description and create an image from it has been making rounds on the internet as people have had fun making some pretty bizarre pictures.The program is called Dall-e 2 with its namesake coming from the famous surrealist painter Salvador Dalí and the 2008 Pixar film WALL-E - depicting the blend of art and technology.It was created by the billion-dollar AI lab OpenAI which has spent the past two years on the project and the technology shares a similarity to smart assistants in terms of the neural network used.Dall-e 2 is able...
SOFTWARE
Indy100

Irate Tory MP claims media have compared Boris Johnson to Hannibal Lecter

A grumpy Tory MP thinks the media treat Boris Johnson like Hannibal Lecter.Speaking after the no confidence vote in the PM, which Johnson narrowly won by 211 to 148 votes, Adam Holloway added criticism of him and his Partygate conduct had been "blown out of proportion".He told BBC Newsnight: "This programme that I'm on now was shown pictures of him looking like Hannibal Lecter."He whipped out an iPad to reveal a screenshot of Johnson and added: "Does that guy look like someone who has been given a birthday cake [referencing the event which Johnson received a fixed penalty notice for]...
POLITICS
Indy100

Woman shares phone hack that will capture when 'gym creeps' are staring at you

A woman has shared an iPhone hack that can help you spot creepy people staring while at the gym.The viral hack was posted by TikTok user Emily (@emilywithanimals) who shared the clip with the caption: “This video is probably going to upset some men lol.”In the video, she explained how using your phone’s camera function can help you spot people staring at the gym without having to make eye contact with them.She explained: “So if you ever have that feeling that there’s a creeper staring at you, but you don’t want to actually look at them and risk making eye...
CELL PHONES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy