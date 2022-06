ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 23-year-old driver from Cumming was cited May 28 after police saw him laying drag marks in a vacant parking lot on Brookside Parkway just before noon. The responding officer was on a routine patrol of the area when he saw a cloud of smoke coming from the lot. When the officer approached, he noticed a sports car and an SUV surrounded by five men. Five minutes later, a man entered the sports car and began doing donuts in the parking lot, leaving burnt rubber marks on the pavement and creating smoke.

