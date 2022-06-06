ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Person in critical condition after being hit by car while riding electric scooter

By Christian LeDuc, Kendria Lafleur
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVnaz_0g29Wk2I00

A person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car while riding an electric scooter in Over-The-Rhine.

It happened early Sunday evening at the intersection of Findlay Street and Elm Street, police said.

According to a witness, the driver ran a red light.

"Went up in the air, and bounced back on the car and the scooter was under the car," Shirlneissa Smith said. "The scooter stopped the car."

Smith said the area has a lot of issues with people speeding and running red lights.

"I've been there 12 years and I probably seen 8-9 accidents," Smith said.

Cincinnati police have not said if the driver will face any charges.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

City
Cincinnati, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

