Welsh, LA

Troopers looking for vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

 3 days ago
State Police are looking for help in locating a vehicle that struck a bicyclist Monday, leaving him dead.

A 73-year-old Welsh man died Monday morning when his bicycle was hit by a motorist who then drove away, troopers say. State Police say they were called to the accident at 8:30 a.m. on La. 1126 west of Farm Supply Road in Jeff Davis Parish.

Jerry W. Hughes, 73, of Welsh died in the accident, troopers say.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation indicates Hughes was riding a bicycle east on the highway when he was hit from behind by a vehicle that then fled the crash scene.

Hughes suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was collected from Hughes and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small white SUV with damage to the hood area and heavy damage to the windshield. Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop D office at 337-491-2513.

Troop D has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2022.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

