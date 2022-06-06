ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE TRIBUTE TO D-DAY

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hopes and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

MONMOUTH COUNTY: SAFE PLACE EXPANDS INTO ADDITIONAL COMMUNITIES

Nelson Mandela once aptly noted that “no one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS: POLICE PARTICIPATING IN THE SAFE PLACE PROGRAM

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is excited to be participating in the Safe Place Program, sponsored by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office!. The program is designed as a partnership with local businesses in providing a safe place for the reporting of bias incidents and hate crimes. Participating locations display brightly colored decals in an entrance area, to show that the location will provide a safe environment for individuals to call 911 for assistance.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: FILES SUIT AGAINST PROMOTERS OF POP UP PARTIES

Today, the City of Long Branch announced it is taking legal action against the organizers and promoters of the unauthorized and dangerous “Pop Up Party” that took place on May 21st. Now, Long Branch is seeking to hold the “Pop Up Party” organizers financially and legally accountable. “The...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Freehold Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Government
ocscanner.news

WHITING: UPDATE ON SUBMERGED SWIMMER

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was rescued from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while swimming in Harry Wright Lake. Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: MAYOR KANITRA SPEAKS OF HIS FRUSTRATION OF A “WAIT AND SEE” ATTITUDE FROM STATE OFFICIALS FOR AN IMPENDING POP UP PARTY

Mayor Paul Kanitra shares his frustration for a lack of state support in helping to stop a pop up party, which flyers are circulating, for a planned event on June 18, 2022. Mayor Kanitra shares the flyer stating the following: “it advertises public boxing matches, bring your own liquor, bring your own weed ….” Mayor Kanitra recorded the attached video for his residents to know what their local government is trying to do by being proactive, as well as the obstacles they are up against.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Day#Fronts#German#Nazi#French
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MARLTON MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR ROBBERY AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to ten years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), relative to an incident that occurred in Berkeley Township on September 23, 2019. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Steen will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Gizinski also sentenced Steen to five years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Steen pled guilty to both offenses before Judge Gizinski on April 14, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

WHITING: SUBMERGED SWIMMER IN HARRY WRIGHT LAKE

At 4:15pm all township fire companies (Sta 33, 32, 34, 76) were dispatched to Harry Wright Lake for the report of a submerged/missing swimmers. A prompt response allowed for rapid deployment of The Whiting Fire Dive Team. Two of our divers entered the water to search for the last swimmer who was unaccounted for (good samaritans rescued the other swimmers). Within 15-20 minutes of initial dispatch, the submerged individual was located and brought to surface. Our divers subsequently handed the individual over to Whiting Fire surface swimmers to be brought to land. Patient care was then provided by Manchester Division of Emergency Services Fire/EMS. Manchester Station 76 also provided land based support to our divers throughout the incident. The scene was turned over to Manchester Police for investigation purposes. A job well done by all involved.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, Alejandro Huerta-Arias, 23, of Toms River, was charged with Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a, in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on March 9, 2022, resulting in the death of Mark Mandel, 32, of Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit yielding an arrest and the recovery of two handguns remains under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, Asbury Park Police Department patrol units responding to gunfire coming from...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE TALK ARMED SUICIDAL MAN TO SAFETY

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 7:15 AM, multiple police units were dispatched to the area of Northampton Blvd and Executive Drive for a suicidal male holding a shotgun to his head. Upon arrival the man exited his vehicle, leaving the driver door open, and began erratically walking around his truck. Due to multiple witnesses stating they observed him holding a shotgun, officers blocked traffic and secured the area before opening a dialog with him. He complied with officer’s commands and stated he had no intention of harming anyone other than himself.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO JUVENILES PULLED A GUN AND SLASHED A WOMAN’S TIRES

On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper and Claudina avenue for a woman reporting that two juveniles who she was familiar with pulled a handgun on her and her friend and then slashed their vehicle tires with a knife, police said. The suspects were...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

ASBURY PARK: SHOTS FIRED LEADS TO POLICE PURSUIT

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit from Asbury Park into Neptune Township yielded an arrest and the recovery of two handguns on Sunday evening. For more information about the shots-fired investigation and the arrest, click here: http://mcponj.org/2022/06/07/asbury-park-shooting-incident-under-investigation/. For more information about the pursuit and subsequent vehicle...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: FIRE DEPARTMENT’S 100th ANNIVERSARY

In recognition of our 100th Anniversary, our members will be wearing commemorative shields on our helmets for the remainder of 2022. These custom shields were made by Taylor’s Tins and are an awesome tribute for our members. Taylor’s Tins.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

The following was released several days ago on the Berkeley Township police blotter. On Sunday May 15th, Patrolman Muhammad Ali and Patrolman Garrett Stratton responded to the Wawa (379 Dover Road) for the report of an assault. During the investigation, it was discovered an individual pepper sprayed another individual during a physical altercation. Officers identified a suspect, who fled the scene prior to police arrival. The suspect, a 28-year-old Seaside Heights woman, was located at her residence and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The woman was taken into custody, processed, then lodged in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BERKELEY: ACCIDENT, HIT AND RUN AND DWI

The following is taken from the recently released police blotter. On Friday May 13th, Patrolman Muhammad Ali and Patrolman Garrett Stratton responded to the intersection of Wiley Way and Mill Street for the report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident. During the investigation, Ptl. Ali located the vehicle and driver involved on Green Ridge Drive. Ptl. Ali determined the operator of the vehicle, a 61-year-old South Toms River man, to be operating under the influence. The man was placed under arrest and issued several motor vehicle summonses including DWI, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The man was processed and released pending a future municipal court date.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy