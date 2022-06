SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some isolated showers will be possible in central and western South Dakota this morning with better chances of showers and storms developing along and south of I-90 by the middle of the day into the early afternoon hours. An isolated severe storm can’t be ruled out especially closer to the South Dakota/Nebraska state line. Some showers will develop in northern South Dakota by Thursday afternoon as well. Everything will move east as we head into tonight. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s today with a light southerly wind.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO