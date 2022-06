After an unplanned stop in Coinjock, NC, while on the ICW, the author learns how boat mechanics and marinas can quite literally save the day. In the boating life there is nothing like the sound of silence. Sailors always anticipate and appreciate that moment when the sails are raised and full and the engine is shut down. The smooth and quiet acceleration inevitably brings a smile.

COINJOCK, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO