The Beatles’ George Harrison popularized the musical lyrics “all things must pass,” but I have to be honest with you, I sometimes have a difficult time accepting the reality of just what those words mean. Whether it’s the death of a human being, the demise of a long-standing historical building, or the simple ending of a long-running popular television show, I, like most everyone else, tend to make certain things eternal, simply by storing them in my mind.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO