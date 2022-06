CASPER, Wyo. — NIC Fest’s return to downtown Casper after a two-year hiatus will officially begin Friday with music, art, a car show and more scheduled for the weekend. Four artists will also be installing murals for NIC Fest, and Conor Mullen got started on his piece on Thursday. Mullen said he is painting an abstract piece that draws on some of the area landscape and memories from growing up in Casper, including the infamous eye painted on a house in North Casper some consider one of the seven wonders of Casper. The other muralists are Kim Breed, Chris “Rugie” Ruegsegger and Jessie Bell.

