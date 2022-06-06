ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Woman punched, shot by unknown man in Manhattan

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

A 21-year-old woman was treated and released from Ascension Via Christi Hospital after she reported a man she doesn’t know punched and shot her early Sunday morning.

Riley County police filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated battery at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan.

The woman said an unknown man punched her in the face, shot her in the leg, then fired multiple rounds in the air. Police said she received treatment for a minor injury at the hospital.

Police said anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow people to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

