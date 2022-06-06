Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

MAURY COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A VEHICLE FIRE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING IN THE AREA OF ROCK SPRINGS ROAD AND SOWELL MILL PIKE. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 6 AM AND UPON ARRIVAL CREWS FOUND A VAN WITH THE ENGINE COMPARTMENT ON FIRE ABOUT 30FT FROM A CHURCH. PERSONNEL QUICKLY PLACED WATER ON THE FIRE AND ALL THREATS TO THE NEARBY CHURCH WERE MITIGATED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS CURRENTLY UNDER INVESTIGATION.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO