Todd County, KY

Man killed by semi truck after hitting it with a chair

By Mary Alice Royse
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man carrying a chair was hit and killed by a semi truck Sunday. Kentucky State Police said at approximately 2:26 p.m. Sunday, the Todd...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 7

Lenita Stewart
3d ago

Sounds like he had a death wish. Oh well. I do feel bad for the truck driver. I'm thankful he is okay.

Reply
9
IN THIS ARTICLE
