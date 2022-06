The Broncos will sell for $4.65 billion. Some in league circles thought it would go for $5 billion. Per a source with knowledge of the dynamics, 76ers co-owner Josh Harris made it clear to those involved in the process that his group would pay $5 billion for the team, if they knew that $5 billion would get the deal done. However, Harris was not given that assurance.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO