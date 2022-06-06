ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community baby shower offers lessons, resources to expectant parents

By Kristina Jackson kjackson@themercury.com
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago
It takes a village, and an event at the Riley County Health Department Saturday connected new and expectant parents with education and community resources to help them best care for their new babies.

Maternal and child health supervisor Breva Spencer said she hoped the things provided would make for safer babies in Riley County.

“We’re trying to educate people and ensure the community is informed,” Spencer said.

The community baby shower featured booths from area agencies including the health department, Ascension Via Christi Hospital, Pawnee Mental Health Services, Little Apple Doulas, USD 383, Raising Riley Child Care Assistance and more. The event was funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Spencer said they hope to turn it into an annual event.

Another important aspect was safe sleep training led by certified instructors. These lessons provided information on how to put a baby to sleep in a way that minimizes the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, suffocation or other crib-related deaths.

Maria Garcia from the health department told attendees Saturday there are several steps they can take to lower their baby’s risk. She said it is usually safest for the baby to spend nights in its own sleep space in the same room with its parents. Babies should sleep flat on their backs in a space that has no other items that could cover the baby’s face or wrap around them, even blankets or pillows. Those who went to the event received a pack and play, which is a type of portable crib, and safe sleep sack, which is a kind of swaddle that doesn’t have the loose ends a regular blanket would.

Garcia said she hoped sharing the information would comfort parents that following the guidelines has been proven in studies to reduce crib-related deaths.

“That safe sleep environment they’re creating for their infant will allow them to feel safe, for themselves as well as their child,” she said.

She said it is important to get the word out about these practices so that not only do the parents in the lesson learn something, they can share it with others. If friends, pediatricians and other health care workers are saying the same thing, she said, it can help protect babies.

“We can have a community that’s teaching each other,” she said. “Consistency will allow for the behavior to be changed.”

Spencer said the department was interested in hosting the event to give parents what they need to best care for their new babies.

“We want to make sure our community members have the knowledge and tools to ensure infants in our community are safe,” she said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
