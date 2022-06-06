Outdoors: Mills Trophy Race keeps building on its rich history

When Commodore Merrill B. Mills donated a huge, ornate sterling silver trophy to the Toledo Yacht Club more than 100 years ago, he hoped to help the club rebound from a devastating fire and bring sailboat racing to a more prominent place on Lake Erie.

Mills, a TYC member from Detroit, accomplished both missions. The club, one of the oldest in the country, is still around today, and the race that bears Mills' name remains one of the most historic and prestigious on the Great Lakes.

This weekend, the Invitational Mills Trophy Race will be staged for the 98th time, and it will again be the race that Commodore Mills had in mind when he called for a sailing event that was a stern challenge of navigational expertise, as well as a test of the stamina and sailing skills of the competitors.

When he put his name on the trophy that would record the winners of the sailing competition, Commodore Mills laid out his intentions: “for the purpose of encouraging proficiency in the art of navigation upon the Great Lakes by means of popular contests in yachting.”

Starting at the Toledo Harbor Light early Friday evening, a fleet of boats will race through the night on what can often be a treacherous and unpredictable shallow western end of Lake Erie.

“The Mills is an important race for a lot of reasons, but primarily because of its long history, and the fact it is the first big race of the season,” said Duane Burgoyne from North Cape Yacht Club, who has raced the Mills more than 30 times. “And it's an overnight race, so the lake tests you in so many ways.”

The competitors will cover three different race courses, based on the size of the boats. The Mills Trophy Course, the President's Trophy Course, and the Governor's Cup Course all finish at Put-in-Bay in the Lake Erie Islands.

“When you are out there at 2 or 3 in the morning, the lake can be two very different things,” Burgoyne said. “It can be absolutely magnificent out there and give you such a peaceful, wonderful feeling as you move across the water in the darkness. Or, when you get into heavy wind and waves at night, everything seems to be exponential. That is a whole different situation and a whole different experience.”

Burgoyne said even the best and most experienced sailors are pushed to the extreme as they battle fatigue while charting a course through the night and manipulating the sails to draw every bit of speed out of their craft.

“Night racing is not something you really practice — you just simply have to go do it,” he said. “And you start by learning a certain level of respect for the lake.”

The race has held a position of distinction in American sailing since its inception. In 1907, in a story published in The Blade, sailing writer Walter F. Beiling commented that the field for the Mills was on a level with those more well-known sailing races along the Atlantic coast.

“I have attended nearly all the big, long-distance races given on the lakes for years, and the boats brought together by the Toledo races compare more favorably with the ocean-going yachts of the east than any I have elsewhere seen on the lakes,” Beiling said.

Burgoyne is certain that the Mills has maintained that profile in the racing community. The race has been held every year since its inaugural run in 1907, with the exception of wartime, 1978 when the race was called off due to conditions on the lake that the U.S. Coast Guard deemed extremely unsafe, and in 2020, when the pandemic-related restrictions made staging the race impossible due to numerous logistical and scheduling complications.

“After more than 100 years of racing, the Mills is still a very big deal in the sailing community, and we still get boats from Detroit, Cleveland, Erie, and all around. They want to come compete in the Mills,” Burgoyne said.

Last year, the Mills was won by Flat Stanley, a Melges 32 owned by the Cleveland area duo of Terry McSweeney and Trey Sheehan and a winner of multiple previous Mills races. Flat Stanley crossed the finish line at about 3:35 a.m. The Hobie 33 of Ottawa Lake resident Steve Attard was second, with a time that left his boat Viva Las Vegas about 18 minutes behind the winners.

The 2021 race over the Governor's Cup Course was won by Roger Stark aboard Abracadabra, a J/92 out of North Cape. The race over the President's Trophy Course was won by InfraRed, a Kelly 28 owned by Bryan Huntley of Sandusky Sailing Club and Sandusky Yacht Club.