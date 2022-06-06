ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Junction City woman hit by car while crossing US-77

By Staff reports
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 3 days ago

A pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday night after being hit by a car on U.S. Highway 77 in Geary County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Responders took Maria Aleman, 70, Junction City, to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka for treatment after a crash that occurred at 9:32 p.m.

The accident report said Aleman was crossing the road as a 2003 Mazada Protege, driven by Jose Marcano Narvaez, 25, Junction City, was heading north in the outside lane. The report said the Protege struck Aleman with the left front fender.

Neither Narvaez nor passenger Anydette Caldero, 25, Junction City, suffered any apparent injury, and they both wore seatbelts.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW

