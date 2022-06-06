ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Hochul Signs New Gun Legislation Into Law

By Julia Gress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – In response to the Buffalo mass shooting, Governor Kathy Hochul signed new gun legislation into law today. “When did we become a nation that reveres the right to have the ability to possess a gun over the right of a child to stay alive? When did that happen? When...

Comments / 6

Michael Miller
3d ago

we need to work hard on getting a republican in office or a much larger number of Republican senators to boot out the Dems and stop this infringement on our 2 amendment and other amendments they like to violate and the real reason she did this was because of the decision the u.s supreme Court is going to release soon for the rifle pistol association lawsuit

3
Dennis Ryan
3d ago

she was not elected and should have no power at all she is a place holder until a new election can be held

5
WRGB

NYS cracks down on ghost guns; urges federal reform

June marks Gun Violence Awareness month and the state of New York is cracking down on illegal gun sales. On Monday, the governor signed a handful of bills into law tightening red flag laws, age limits and more. The State Attorney General's Office is cracking down on 28 firearms sellers...
ALBANY, NY
Gotham Gazette

As Albany Continues to Abandon Homeless New Yorkers, California Considers New Solutions

As roughly 50,000 men, women and children sleep in a New York City homeless shelter each night and the number of people living unsheltered on the streets and subways has increased, the powers that be in Albany bear a large portion of the responsibility for the current state of affairs. It is time that we take a long hard look at what state government has done in this regard instead of putting all the blame on City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kathy Hochul
Letitia James
Romesentinel.com

Hochul signs gun measures into law

ALBANY — New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law signed Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, making the state one of the first to enact a major gun control initiative following a wave of deadly mass shootings. Hochul, a Democrat, signed...
POLITICS
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jacobson body armor bill signed into law

ALBANY – Legislation banning the sale of body armor – bulletproof vests – to individuals other than law enforcement and those whose jobs require them, has been signed into law by the governor. The measure, part of a package of gun safety laws just adopted, was sponsored...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
POLITICS
#Gun Law#Domestic Terrorism#Gun Violence#Smartphone App#Politics State#State Police#Erpo
iheart.com

Rent Protesters Release Hundreds of Cockroaches in Albany City Court

It was not your typical day at the Albany City Court after the court was closed for fumigation after hundreds of cockroaches were released by rent protesters. Four defendants were in court when they were arrested at the Capitol while objecting to state rent issues. Supporters of the defendants were in the courtroom and one person tried to film the proceeding.
ALBANY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
cnycentral.com

Gun safety: NYS Extreme Risk Protection Order process explained through real-life example

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde we've been digging into the data on New York’s gun laws and Extreme Risk Protection Orders that can be filed under the state's Red Flag Law. That law means a judge can order a person's firearm be taken away or that they can't buy one after being reported as a potential threat to public safety. But how long does the process take?
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State Bans Body Armor, But It May Not Make A Real Difference

If the man who committed the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo did not wear body armor, the outcome may have been different. Peyton Gendron, who traveled from over 200 miles away with the intention of killing Black people stormed the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Wearing body armor, he proceeded to shoot a few victims outside of the store. A retired Buffalo Police Officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, tried to take out Peyton. Had Peyton not been wearing body armor, Salter's weapon may have injured or killed Peyton, stopping him from taking more lives. But that was not the case. The shots that Salter fired were unable to penetrate the armor and Salter was killed when Peyton fired back.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Your Neighbor’s Fence Legal In New York State?

The summer in New York State is about to begin and most of us will be spending a lot more time outside in the yard or around the house. But not every neighbor is as friendly as you would like them to be. We have all heard that "fences make great neighbors" but that comes with a limit here in New York State.
POLITICS
multihousingnews.com

New York Says “No” to Good Cause Eviction Bill

The state legislature declined to pass a controversial bill that would have prohibited most evictions and made it harder to raise rents. The New York State Legislature has ended its legislative session without taking action on the proposed Good Cause eviction bill, a decision that was cheered by multifamily industry representatives who say it amounts to another form of rent control and will hinder rather than help create affordable housing and decried by housing advocates who say it will lead to higher rent hikes and homelessness.
HOUSE RENT
Hot 99.1

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York lawmakers approved more than 1,000 bills

State lawmakers in New York concluded the six-month legislative session last week after passing more than 1,000 bills in both chambers of the Legislature — a rate of production that easily surpasses the last 25 years in Albany. The New York Public Interest Research Group recorded the tally, finding...
ALBANY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown To Implement New Surveillance Cameras

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown City Council was presented with plans to put in six new security cameras across the city, in hopes of fighting crime. When asked about the cameras Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson had confirmed that, pending the council does go forward with the new cameras, he already has in mind where they will be placed.
JAMESTOWN, NY

