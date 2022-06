Venango County currently has an opening for a Corrections Officer. POSITION: Corrections Officer, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. PAY GRADE: AFSCME Pay Grade Eleven $23,920/yr. This is work in maintaining order, supervision of conduct, and provision of non-professional counseling of inmates in the institution on an assigned shift. An employee in this position is responsible for the prevention of escape, maintaining discipline, and providing advice and guidance in assisting inmates in their adjustment to and participation in the programs offered by the institution. Clerical duties are also required in this position.

