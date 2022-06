OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department recently held a celebration to honor its volunteers who gave a total of 1,335 hour to prevention related events in 2021. “I am deeply grateful to each of our volunteers for sharing their time with us throughout the year,” said Health Officer Bob Stephens. “The part our volunteers play in the prevention efforts in their communities extends a personal touch to our public health endeavors.”

GARRETT COUNTY, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO