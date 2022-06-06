ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear spotted strolling on sidewalk in L.A. suburb

LOS ANGELES ( ABC ) – A black bear was spotted strolling down a sidewalk in an L.A. suburb recently.

The woman who got this video was reportedly wondering why drivers were slowing down, until she came across the bear herself.

Wildlife illegal poaching is on the rise in Utah

According to city officials, this sort of sighting isn’t too uncommon as the weather warms up and bears come out of their winter dens looking for food.

