Man accused of exposing himself at Colorado Springs restaurant

By Anissa Connell
 3 days ago
One man was arrested after entering a restaurant and exposing himself at 4300 Sinton Road, according to Colorado Springs Police.

Colorado Springs police were contacted at approximately 6 p.m. on June 4, regarding Calvin Coffer.

The suspect was found staying at a hotel and officers responded to the hotel and gathered information.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and were made aware of the suspect's violent history, including weapons violations.

TEU then responded and the suspect was found and taken into custody without incident.
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police respond to possible barricade suspect inside home

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- Reports of a large police presence near Stauter Field in Pueblo Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to a home on the corner of Washington Street and East Abriendo Avenue. Police told a KRDO crew at the scene that a suspect accused of making "menacing comments" to multiple The post Pueblo Police respond to possible barricade suspect inside home appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of attempted homicide and robbery spree throughout Colorado Springs and Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe they have a man in custody who was responsible for three different robberies and an attempted homicide. The first robbery occurred at about 9:30 in the morning on May 22 in the 2300 block of N. Wahsatch Ave. in Colorado Springs. A man was robbed by two suspects with guns in front of an ATM. Later that day, a second robbery happened in the 9000 block of Prominent Pt. Another victim was robbed close to an ATM. In the second robbery, the victim was shot and the suspect fled the area. The victim survived and was last listed in “stable” condition.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

Inside Suspensions for Three Bungling Denver Cops

Three Denver Police Department officers have received significant suspensions for their bungling of a single case involving a drunk man and their inability to find a bullet hole that would have proven he'd fired a gun, as his terrified girlfriend feared — even though it could be seen on video from not one, not two, but three body-worn cameras. Owing to what investigators dubbed a "pattern of mistakes," the Denver District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the suspect, citing "no likelihood of conviction."
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs settles police K9 bite case for $190,000

WARNING: THE CONTENT IN THIS ARTICLE DISPLAYS GRAPHIC IMAGES THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man bitten by a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 officer during an arrest in 2021, is now getting a $190,000 payment after settling a legal claim with the city. Injuries to Christopher Correll (Frank The post Colorado Springs settles police K9 bite case for $190,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect of attempted homicide and three robberies arrested

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect of a shooting and three robberies on Tuesday. The suspect identified as 20-year-old Jalen Paxon of Kansas has been charged with the following: One count of Attempted Murder in the 1st Degree Three counts of Aggravated Robbery One count of Assault in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

1 Person Trapped, Hospitalized After 12-Foot Trench Collapses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was hospitalized after falling into a 12-foot trench. The person became trapped on Wednesday when the trench collapsed outside of an apartment building. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept.) CORE Electric Cooperative did not explain exactly how the trench collapsed or what work was being conducted at the time. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept.) The person who fell into the collapsed trench was trapped for about an hour before being pulled out and rushed to the hospital. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire Dept.)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants facing allegations, Epiphany restaurant closing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - In a joint statement released Thursday, officials say the owner of several Colorado Springs restaurants, Russ Ware, has allegedly been misusing funds. The press release with a joint statement on behalf of Wild Goose Meeting House LLC, Good Neighbors Meeting House LLC, Epiphany COS LLC and 315 Food and Beverage LLC can be found below:
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Traffic crash leaves multiple individuals trapped

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside a restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself inside a restaurant in North Colorado Springs. Sunday, police were dispatched to a hotel in the area after they received a report of a man exposing himself to the public, at around 6 p.m. At the hotel, police found and identified The post Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself inside a restaurant appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Letecia Stauch murder trial ruling post pone

COLORADO SPRINGS — An El Paso County judge could make a ruling in the Letecia Stauch murder trial Thursday. Stauch was arrested on murder charges in connection with her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, after she reported him missing in January 2020. Gannon’s remains were found later that year in...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person faces serious life-threatening injuries after crash at Uintah St. and N. Institute St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is facing serious life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a city fire truck and a motorcycle. Tuesday, officers from the Gold Hill Division responded to a crash in the intersection of E. Uintah St. and N. Institute St., just after 9:20 a.m. Roads on Uintah St. in both The post One person faces serious life-threatening injuries after crash at Uintah St. and N. Institute St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Mom mourns 18-year-old daughter after “accidental” shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New court documents reveal that 18-year-old Malaya Leary died in late May after a man told police he accidentally pulled the trigger and didn't mean to end her life. Malaya's mother, April Leary, is now begging the community to remember Malaya for how she lived, not for how she died. The post Mom mourns 18-year-old daughter after “accidental” shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

