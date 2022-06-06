Nature Photographer Reminded Of The Importance Of Bear Spray In Saskatchewan, Canada

I think my heart rate just shot up to unhealthy levels.

Every time I’ve gone hiking, I have had this irrational fear of getting attacked by a bear. Luckily enough, I haven’t had any close encounters, but there’s always that one thought stuck in the back of my mind whenever I’m on a trail.

For this nature photographer at Waskesiu Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada, I’d be surprised if he didn’t have to change his britches after this intense close call.

In the video, you can see the photographer try to calm the black bear down after it caught his scent, and at some points in the clip, the creature is only a few feet away from him.

Lucky for the photographer he had bear spray on him, and after the black bear got dangerously close, he proceeded to spray it.

The bear ran off, and he was able to escape freely and unharmed.

The photographer explained the encounter in the caption:

“I was out photographing a bear from a safe distance when it caught scent and sight of me.

Normally, I’m used to black bears running away when they’re aware of a person but this bear was behaving oddly. It came towards me and followed me even after I stood my ground, shouted, and waved my arms at it.

Luckily I had bear spray and prepared myself to use it if the bear charged at me. I slowly and safely started retreating back to my car and after a couple of minutes of it following me, I decided to start filming. The bear continued to follow me and was getting closer.

When I was in a good position with the wind at my back and the bear coming close to me, I sprayed it with the bear spray. Thankfully the bear spray worked as designed and sent the bear running away.”

Gonna be a no from me dog…