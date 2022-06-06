ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Juneteenth celebration planned in Pocatello

By News Team
 3 days ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — Excitement is building for the 2022 Juneteenth celebration in Pocatello.

Members of the local NAACP branch say they want to build on the success of last year's event.

June 19, 1865, is popularly known as Emancipation Day the end of slavery.

Organizers plan to offer ethnic and traditional foods, games and a raffle to celebrate.

Everyone is welcome to join in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center on N. 6th E.

Juneteenth tickets are available by emailing pocatellonaacp@live.com , calling 208-478-2150, or writing Pocatello Branch NAACP, P.O. Box 4192, Pocatello, ID 83205.

